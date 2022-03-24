A lady revealed the average take-home salary in SA and asked peeps on Twitter how much they earn

Many Tweeps shared their monthly earnings, though some revealed their salaries were from their own businesses

Some peeps said they were unemployed while others made jest of the salaries that were shared

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

A woman said that the average South African salary is R15 500. She then asked peeps how much they earned.

The lady's question comes at a time when throngs of people are dealing with unemployment that was further worsened by the Covid pandemic. The comments she got were surprising and a candid reflection of the county's economic state.

A lady share the country's average salary after deductions and started a conversation among peeps. Image: @drphomolo/Twitter, Getty Images

Source: Twitter

Twitter peeps had no problem sharing how much they earn a month. Some revealed that their earnings came from businesses they started while others said they were still job hunting.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

@Realgeeegideon said:

"I pay myself R65k on average. That's advantage of starting your own hustle. Even chief engineer at my former employer is not getting that. Guys, please start your own business, you'll thank me later."

@Top_Stayela shared:

@M646421 said:

"R4 500 expenses are fully covered by company including housing allowance, transport allowance, clothing allowance and entertainment plus marketing expenses. Don’t ask me how."

@Thapelo63553198 revealed:

@green_terro

"R60 000 but absolutely drowning in debt, people who run their own business might understand this life. But the chains will be broken one day soon."

Lady Du encourages fans to use 9-to-5 salaries to finance their own dreams

Some celebrities have come out to discourage peeps from having only one income stream. According to Briefly News, Lady Du has encouraged her fans to use their nine-to-five salaries to finance their own dreams or businesses. The successful Amapiano vocalist took to social media and penned a lengthy post about her come-up story.

Lady Du shared that she took the money she bagged from her normal jobs and injected it into her music career. The Umsebenzi Wethu hitmaker even shared that she used to pay her dancers from her own pocket when she was not doing well in the music industry.

Taking to Instagram, she asked her followers never to underestimate the jobs they are currently doing now just because their passion lies somewhere else. The stunner has worked on a cruise ship and for a logistics company, among other routine jobs.

Source: Briefly News