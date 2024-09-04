One hun flexed a homemade recipe for a face mask to help remove dark spots, and peeps were amazed

The babe showed off the step-by-step process along with the ingredients which she used for her mask

Social media users were amped to try out the lady's hack as they flooded the comments expressing their thoughts

A lady shared her go skincare routine, which helped her with dark spots, and her plug amped peeps online.

A lady plugged online users with a homemade face mask recipe for dark spots. Image: @bunila20

Source: TikTok

Woman plugs SA with homemade ingredients to help remove dark spots

TikTok user @bunila20 showed off how she achieved her clear skin by simply using items in her home. The stunner plugged the girlies with an easy, quick and simple skincare mask, which she claims helps to remove dark spots.

@bunila20 went on to unveil the ingredients that she used to make her face mask. The babe took a teaspoon of Vaseline and placed it in a bowl; she cut half of a lemon and squeezed the juice from the fruit. She then added a teaspoon of milk and mixed it.

The lady said to apply it to one's face and wash it off with warm water after 20 minutes.

Watch the video below:

Netizens love the woman's skincare plug

The online community could not wait to try out the babe's skincare plug, and many gushed over her beautiful skin while some inquired for more information.

Morg_Mau7 said:

"Wow, nice, but what to do with sunburn, and get your skin colour back? Thank you."

Lanawilliams added:

"Won't lemon curdle the milk?"

Lucindaw4 shared:

"I don't know about this, but Palmers cocoa butter works wonders."

Siwe commented:

"This combo changed my life."

Mary Brendah

"Can it be applied like the whole body not only the face?

To which the woman responded by saying:

"Preferably on the face only."

SA woman unveils her impressive nighttime skincare routine in a video

Briefly News previously reported that one young lady shared her impressive nighttime skincare routine, and people loved it. The clip went viral online.

TikTok user @amanda.makhaye had many people in Mzansi glued to their seats as she unveiled her nighttime skincare routine. The stunner showed off all the products she used on her face and explained them in detail in her clip.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News