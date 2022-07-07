Sleepovers when dating are a common practice in this day and age however, Mzansi men have their personal reservations

Twitter user @Bongie_Haemz took to the blue bird app to ask why men are fearful of spending the night at a woman’s place

Although some gents didn’t go into too much detail, some of the comments revealed that they had uncomfortable past experiences

Visiting and sleeping over at your partner’s place is a fairly normal activity for many peeps who are dating and not yet living with their significant others nowadays.

Interestingly though, a recent social media post revealed that South African men are fearful of staying the night at a woman’s house.

A post revealed that Mzansi men have had it rough when it comes to sleepovers. Image: @Bongie_Haemz/Twitter

Twitter user @Bongie_Haemz shared a post with a very relevant question which read:

“Why are men afraid of sleeping in a woman’s house??”

The gents were quick to share their views and experiences in response to the Twitter post. While some didn’t go into too much detail, others shared the awkward moments they encountered after spending the night at their girls’.

@muzi2104 commented:

“I slept at a girl’s place once in sometime in the middle of the night a guy knocked... After she was reluctant to open; she eventually did and stepped outside to ncenga the guy. She came back about 30mins later. I had never been so scared.”

@Vice_Provost reacted:

“For the love of my life.”

@Zola_Mudau replied:

“When I was visiting a woman this other old man once asked me "O Kae Mokoena?" And I asked him "Mokoena ke mang?" And he said Mokoena is the owner of the house.”

@NaftaliShipahu reacted:

“One of 1 000 ways to die .”

@Miguel_Nam wrote:

“Her husband came back from work... The dude works at the mine. I ran out in my trunkie. So never sleep at a woman's house!.”

@AmukelaniCoza said:

“After been caught and beaten to the pulp by her coloured boyfriend. I have made a sober decision..never again..that busted nearly killed me. I even apologised in Afrikaans, the beating got worse.”

