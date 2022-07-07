A social media user @Afributter took to social media to post an image of a messy and disorganised room

She asked netizens what they would do if they visited their bae to find such a sight after a successful dating stage

The South African ladies did not hold back their views as many responded with disgust and displeasure

Clothes, food, pots, pans and a whole bunch of unorganised junk - imagine walking into this upon visiting the new man you just started dating.

Well, Twitter user @Afributter took to social media to ask Mzansi ladies what they would do if they were in such an awkward position by sharing a photo of a filthy - almost nauseating - room with everything out of place.

Mzansi ladies revealed that they are not willing to tolerate a messy man. Image: @Afributter/Twitter

@Afributter captioned the post:

“After a super successful talking stage then when you gotta visit you find such. Would you clean or leave?”

Lack of personal hygiene is a tough issue to deal with in a relationship. Although many people will argue that there are a lot of bigger issues that could occur in a relationship, trying to get your partner to change their unhygienic habits is uncomfortable as it will often come across as a personal attack, Ask April states.

While the minority claimed that they would help clean the messy space, Many South African ladies said they would walk right out because any man who didn’t care about his cleanliness wouldn’t do it for them.

@KathrynGalebon1 commented:

“I would clean and disappear, that will teach him a few things.”

@Motla_M reacted:

“If he can't love and take care of himself, how will he love and care for you?”

@ChubekileNtloko shared:

“There are always red flags on umntu olixelegu. I doubt I would even get to the stage of visiting because my tolerance for cleanliness and neatness wears thin quickly.”

@Cand_Ziziba wrote:

“Long time ago after good talking stages I went to her place and this is what I was faced with, buzzed my friend to call me back and when he did I sounded like my supervisor is calling me for a serious urgent problem at work and I ran and never been seen again.”

@Boo_Babe31 said:

“Leave & never look back! But honestly, when you don't love yourself as a person, who do you expect to love you?! Yho!”

@RishiaShatari replied:

“I will cause this person doesn’t respect themselves, the place doesn’t need to be perfect but at least keep it neat‍.”

Man shows off super shack, sparks massive debate on social media

In a contrasting story, Briefly News previously reported that while a tin shack might not be much to a lot of people, it is home to many in Mzansi. Showing off how clean and tidy a person keeps their space, social media user @babeotswejang sparked a debate.

Keeping your space neat and tidy is not determined by your socioeconomic status, but by your personality and values.

Social media user @babeotswejang shared a picture of a shack that is kept in tip-top condition, claiming there is no reason for anyone’s space to be untidy.

