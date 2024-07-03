A young man randomly chose a grandmother at a Spar retail shop and blessed her with R1 000

The elderly lady was over the moon and expressed her joy and gratitude to the gentleman

The online community reacted to the video, with many showing love and encouraging the man to keep the positive vibes

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

A gent gives away R1 000 to an elderly woman at a Spar trading outlet. Images: @Jacobs Stock Photography Ltd/ Getty Images, @bigmankg/ TikTok

Source: UGC

A video of a young man spoiling an elderly lady in Spar using his Spar Reards Card has captivated internet users.

In a video uploaded on TikTok by @bigmankg, he came across a grandmother who was going about her shopping. The content creator approached the elderly lady and said he would bless her with R1 000.

The gent was promoting the #Spar1billioninsvaing campaign. They were captured shopping. The grandmother shopped for food, and toiletries amongst many other stuff. The woman was visibly happy. She even declared her love for the shop.

"Who knew.... just swiping your SPAR rewards card could save you so much with the new #SPARBillionInSaving! Y'all know how much I love helping people and with @My _SPAR rewards card.

"I was able to save so much more on various products! Make sure you visit SPAR and register for your rewards card and start saving!! I am glad I was able to spread the love with SPAR for their 1 Billion in savings campaign."

Gent blesses granny with groceries

Watch the TikTok heartwarming video below:

TikTokkers appreciated the man's action

The video garnered over 400k views, with many online users showering the man with beautiful messages, loving his work, and encouraging him to continue putting a smile on people's faces.

@Chyna Andile Dlamini commented:

"God will bless you❤️❤️."

@Botlhokwa Mabusela said:

"I like you bru you don't choose whether you are white or black you just love both much love bru ."

@heyyythereeeloveee showed gratitude:

"Granny is so happy ❤️thank you man."

@Malandela01 loved:

"Nice one brother ❤️."

Young man surprises parents with business

In another story, Briefly News reported about a 23-year-old who surprised his parents with his own business.

@kourtss8 posted a video on TikTok, showing how his business is coming to life. In the video, he showed the place being renovated to fit the needs of his business. The young man also captured an emotional moment when he showed his parents the business, at the time, it was 50% done.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News