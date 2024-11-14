A lavish wedding convoy in Mpumalanga featuring sleek convertibles wowed social media users

The stylish wedding party, dressed to impress, travelled in white convertibles and other sleek cars

TikTok users felt the festive vibe but some shared mixed feelings about the costs for just one day

Visuals of a wedding convoy amazed social media users. Image: Stock photo/Getty and @ezimnadicarhire/TikTok

Source: UGC

There’s something about a grand entrance that gets people talking! A video of a wedding convoy in Mpumalanga took TikTok by storm.

Stylish cars and chic wedding attire

It shows a luxe line of white BMW convertibles and fancy cars transporting the wedding party. It’s clear the newlyweds went all out to make the day unforgettable!

The stylish bridesmaids and groomsmen looked radiant and brought high-energy vibes. The clip landed on TikTok thanks to @ezimnadicarhire. It gained and grabbed Mzansi’s attention as the wedding season ramps up.

Watch the video below:

Mixed opinions about extravagant wedding

Mzansi loved the roll-out of cars. However, some were shocked at the expense, noting that such extravagance for just one day seems over the top.

See some comments below:

@TeFoBW said:

"It's giving trust fund. 🥰"

@talice posted:

"Who else is feeling this? All getting married soon like me, let's gather here."

@jeanbianca02 shared:

"Exactly how I want my wedding to be. ❤️❤️"

@villageboy wrote:

"Camera man why are you so fast man?"

@Tsitsi commented:

"This is beautiful. ❤️❤️ Congratulations! 👏"

@JAFARILULANGA stated:

"After 2 days married it is finished. 😅😅"

@user3360277675333 asked:

"Where are you getting such guys? 😔😔"

@msTshuma mentioned:

"Congratulations I'm next in Jesus powerful mighty name."

@MHLANTY01 typed:

"It will end in tears."

@Baby T joked:

"Camera man you're fired I wanted to see the bride. 😢"

Man gifts bride new car on wedding day

In another article, Briefly News reported that a woman was filled with tears of joy after her husband got her a brand-new BMW on her wedding day, which was also on her birthday.

The emotional video made its way to TikTok after it was shared by the woman's relative under the user handle @magolihlogi. It received 2.8M views, 243 likes, and 5.1K comments.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News