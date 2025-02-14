South Africans are curious to know why Trevor Noah has kept silent amid the tension between his home country and the USA

As the American government continues to distance itself from SA, people are expecting public figures to speak out

However, the comedian has kept to himself and not addressed the issues at hand, raising questions of where his loyalty lies

Mzansi questioned Trevor Noah’s silence amid the drama between SA and the USA. Image: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

As tensions rise between South Africa and America, Trevor Noah is being blasted for his supposed lack of support for his home country.

Fans call Trevor Noah out

Weeks after Donald Trump declared sanctions against Mzansi, South Africans have voiced their opinions to attempt to make sense of the issue.

Many have addressed the matter of alleged racial injustice faced by white South Africans, as well as President Trump's criticism of South Africa’s land expropriation policies. Peeps have now called on Trevor Noah to speak on the issue - but it has been crickets.

Fans questioned why Trevor Noah had not addressed the tension between South Africa and America. Image: Stewart Cook/CBS via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The former Daily Show host, famous for his story of navigating life as a coloured South African as well as his humorous and thought-provoking takes on political issues, has yet to publicly address the matter.

With the growing attacks on South Africa's policies, fans expect Noah to defend his home country, given his influence. However, he has continued to stay mum, which has sparked questions about his supposed lack of patriotism.

Gossipmonger, ChrisExcel102, raised the question online:

Here's what Mzansi said about Trevor Noah's silence

Netizens said Trevor knows not to put his pay cheque on the line by addressing controversial matters:

Mbali2043544 recalled:

"Julius Sello Malema warned you long ago about this boy."

NunoPortez said:

"You don't bite the hand that feeds you."

msotras_finest wrote:

"One thing about plants, they know when to keep quiet."

skhalo_xolo posted:

"His silence is loud."

Meanwhile, others said, "Hands off Trevor" and defended the comedian from the backlash:

TSambro defended Trevor:

"Please, just leave Trevor alone. What do you want him to say?"

lefofahq said:

"Please leave Trevor out of this attempted coup."

Bruh_Les posted:

"It's not his place to comment."

iamntshavhi wrote:

"Trevor should not be forced to speak."

