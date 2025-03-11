South African-born businessman Elon Musk's social media platform X (formally known as Twitter) experienced a cyberattack on Monday, 10 March

Elon alleged in an interview with the United States' Fox News that Ukraine was behind the X outage because IP addresses originated from that area

However, a hacker group supporting the lives of Palestinians claimed responsibility for the attack, with one app user sharing their assumptions as to why it was done

Billionaire Elon Musk pointed fingers at Ukraine for a cyberattack on X, even though a hacktivist group took responsibility. Images: @ElonMuskOde

On Monday, 10 March, many X (formally Twitter) users around the world experienced difficulty while using the popular social media platform.

A pro-Palestinian hacktivist group had already taken responsibility for the outage. However, X owner Elon Musk seemed to think someone else was to blame.

Elon Musk addresses X outage

With nearly three outages occurring on the platform, at least 41 000 X users globally faced connection problems, which impacted the app and website accessibility, reports the publication Business Today.

Addressing the issues his company faced, Elon told app users on the platform:

"There was (still is) cyberattacks against X. We get attacked every day, but this was done with a lot of resources. Either a large, coordinated group and/or a country is involved."

Following his thoughts posted online, the billionaire provided more information in an interview with Fox News' Larry Kudlow and speculated that the IP addresses of the cyber attackers originated "in the Ukraine area."

Take a look at the snippet of the interview in the X video below:

Hacking group responsible for X outage

According to reports, on the same day of the cyberattack, a hacker group called Dark Storm Team (that normally targets Israel, NATO countries, and states supporting Israel) posted on Telegram that they were responsible for what occurred on X and had "taken Twitter offline."

The message was accompanied by a screenshot showing the failed connection attempts from many locations around the world.

The screenshot on the right shows the failed connections. Image: @matilda_w_.

Business Today also reports that a social media user, Puck Arks, of the platform Bluesky speculated that the X cyberattack may have stemmed from the arrest of a Palestinian student activist, Mahmoud Khalil, at the United States' Columbia University.

Puck Arks also went online to demand the student's release.

The app user also denied that Ukraine had ties to Dark Storm Team, stating:

"Don't let Elon Musk use this as an excuse to attack Ukraine. Dark Storm is not affiliated with Ukraine if you know your history."

Dark Storm also seemed to confirm they have no connection to Ukraine. Image: @matilda_w_.

