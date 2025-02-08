Global site navigation

1 Person Wins R19M Powerball and Entrepreneur Mom of 3 Scores R11M Lotto Prize and Plans Luxury Life
by  Rutendo Masasi 3 min read
  • Lotto players walked away millionaires recently after the latest lotto jackpot draws in February 2025 
  • Ithuba announced the winning numbers, and a woman came out on top with millions to collect as her cash prize
  • The lady who is a hard worker opened up about her plans for the money and the lotto recently identified yet another new millionaire lotto winner

South Africa's National Lottery recently announced that two people's lives changed for the better. One winner and a lucky woman became multi-millionaires after taking a chance with Ithuba.

2 Lotto winners recently became millionaires
A lotto winner is guaranteed nearly R20M, while a woman claimed her millions after winning the Lotto Plus 2 jackpot. Image: South_agency / CatLane / Liubomyr Vorona
Source: Getty Images

National lottery operator, Ithuba, delivered massive winnings to the lady whose stroke of luck came through. She shared her winning tactic that guaranteed her millions of rands. 

2 Lotto winners bag millions 

The latest lotto winner for the 07 February Powerball won a total of R19 000 000. The PowerBall Plus jackpot saw no millionaire winners but one person won more than R100 000. Read the table of the winnings below:  

Lotto draw board and winning numbersWinnersAmount won
PowerBall Jackpot winning numbers: 07, 30, 34, 42, 49 bonus ball 011 matched 5 numbers and PowerballR19, 927, 387.50
PowerBall Jackpot1 matched 5 numbersR408, 519.90
PowerBall Plus winning numbers: 02, 11, 14, 22, 41 and Powerball 091 matched 5 numbersR174, 827.90

The lotto also saw another big winner from the Lotto Plus jackpot draw on 1 February 2025, who walked away with R11 million. A hard-working mother of three, who was self-employed, played the Lotto once a week. Her win came after she spent R200 on a quick pick, and she received a call from the bank. The lady expressed that winning was a "dream come true" and that she was still in disbelief. She shared the news with her husband as well.

Enterprenuiral mother of three andwife wins million with lotto
A woman, who is a mother and wife, played the lotto and shared her intentions after winning. Image: Tony Anderson
Source: Getty Images

What are R11M Lotto winner's plans?

The lotto winner says that she will now live her dreams by travelling and exploring the world as a golf lover. She also pledged to help her community by sharing a portion of her winnings with a charity. For her family's future, she plans on making wise investments. The lady encouraged others to play the lotto because wins can happen at random. 

Lotto CEO Charmaine Mabuza said that she is delighted that the organisation was able to make the winner's dreams come true. Ms Mabuza said the Lotto wishes the woman and her loved ones the best in the future. 

4 Lotto players claim winnings

