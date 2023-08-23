Edgars has impressed the ladies with a video showing a range of stylish bags available at their stores

The TikTok video sparked excitement from Mzansi people eager to grab their hands on the stunning handbags

The video from the trusted retail store gathered many comments and drew many to make their purchases

A video of the new stock of handbags at Edgars went viral. Image: @edgars_fashion

Edgars has caught the attention of many on TikTok with a video showing different types of bags available at their stores.

Edgars shows fashionable handbags

The video posted on the retail store’s TikTok account @edgars_fashion became very popular, amassing 207 000 views. People talked a lot about the variety of bags they desperately wanted to own. Edgars has been in the retail game for many years and has built a reputation for having good products.

Trendy bags entice customers

The bags in the video looked nice, and fashionistas raved about the trendy designs in the comments. Many mentioned that it's nice to see a store that has been around for a while still being popular and making customers happy with their products.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi raves about Edgars' handbags

@NteboM posted:

"The one store I just absolutely forgot."

@userm9876543785 added:

"My one-stop shop. I don’t shop labels mna I know quality ya Kelso is still my fighter."

@sthandwa wrote:

"Stores are ready for summer shame. I am loving all this."

@Mk89 commented:

"Thank you. I'm off to Edgars. I refuse to be left out."

@lovely_giift wrote:

"Everything at Edgars is so elegant, please they must never change. "

@vicky_lorna mentioned:

"Just what I needed to see."

@phindilembakaza shared:

"Edgars Burgersfort doesn't have 70% of what you just showed us now."

@lslenda1 posted:

"Shem Edgars neh ka ncane ka ncane they are coming back."

