A TikTok video shows an energetic child having the time of his life in the kitchen after finding the fridge

The little kid made a mess after opening the fridge, and the video of his shenanigans went viral on TikTok

People had endless jokes about the little child who caused havoc with his snacks that were stored in the kitchen

A little boy caused a stir on social media after making a big mess. People saw that he was a spirited young boy judging from the big mess he made.

A toddler opened the fridge and stood on his yoghurt containers in a video. Image: Carol Yepes / Supersizer

Source: Getty Images

The video of the young boy having mischevious fun received thousands of likes. Many people could not help but crack jokes about the boy.

Little boy opens fridge

In a TikTok video shared by @uvie154, the content creator recorded the moment their toddler got out of hand. The tiny toddler managed to open the fridge, take out his yoghurt packs and then proceeded to stand on them. Watch the video of the kid below:

How to handle a misbehaving toddler

According to Healthy Children, kids can be disciplined in various ways, including giving them consequences. Experts recommend that parents calmly explain the outcome if their child is not behaving well. The key is to stay consistent and to stick to your word when it comes to consequences. Do not forget to also highlight their good behaviour with specific compliments about their behaviour.

Children will also know right from wrong based on your own actions as a parent. People are encouraged to act the way they want their children to act. For kids who tend to throw things, the BabyCenter recommends teaching the child that there is a time and place to throw things such as during games. You can tell the child rules about where throwing is allowed and where it is not. Finally, it is also very important to listen to your child when they have a story to explain before offering a solution.

Disciplining a toddler needs a parent who will follow up when teaching them consequences. Image: Kali9

Source: Getty Images

SA jokes about naughty toddler

The video of the kid misbehaving went viral. People poked fun at the hilarious scene of the kid who took over the fridge.

sphakamiseskosana wrote:

"Those Danone’s are stronger than my relationship 😭👍🏾"

Noluyanda Makhathini wondered:

"Kanti weight yakhe ithini (How much does he weigh?)"

maVeelakazi joked:

"Rich kids of South Africa😂"

nancychihande1 added:

"Signs of telling people your parents are rich without telling them."

Lulu🇿🇦🇳🇿 pointed out:

"Toddlers are the perfect example of how we should all behave to get everything we want in life."

YADAH🎵🎶🎺🎧 was amused:

"yenza kanje ibreadwinner 🤣"

4 Briefly News stories about toddlers

Two naughty kids tried to melt their mother's heart while she was still angry because of their mischief.

Twin siblings were in hot water after they found money and ruined it with their artistic endeavours.

A hilarious dad went viral after he showed people how he strategically planned his meal times to avoid his toddler.

Online users were thoroughly amused by a frustrated father who tried to discipline his misbehaving child.

Source: Briefly News