A healthcare worker who won the R110 million Powerball jackpot plans to take time off after years of working overtime to make ends meet

She shared that despite her newfound wealth, she has no intention of leaving her job as it's a calling, not just a career

Mzansi had mixed reactions to the news, with some questioning if lottery winners are real, while others offered advice on managing the windfall

A healthcare worker won a massive R110 million Powerball jackpot in March and shared her simple plans for her winnings, focusing on family needs rather than flashy purchases.

Source: Getty Images

A healthcare worker won a massive R110 million Powerball jackpot in March and shared her simple plans for her winnings, focusing on family needs rather than flashy purchases. The winner, who bought her ticket through the FNB app with a R30 wager, plans to take a well-deserved break from the demanding shifts and overtime hours she's worked for years.

The jackpot winner wants to enjoy simple things she couldn't afford before, like taking her children on holiday in Durban. She said that she did not have anything fancy planned at all.

She shared the story of how she found out about winning, stating that she ignored calls from an unknown number for days before finally answering to learn about her win. Even then, she couldn't believe it at first.

What surprised many people is that she plans to keep her healthcare job. She feels it's more than just work, but something she's meant to do. Now she can work because she wants to, not because she has to pay bills.

She also wants to have her first proper birthday party, after only having small lunches before. Some money will go towards her children's education, and she'll get financial advice from Ithuba National Lottery to manage her millions wisely.

One woman won the Powerball jackpot, but SA has mixed reactions.

Source: Getty Images

Smart money moves after a big win

Money experts say lottery winners should wait before spending anything. Taking time to make a proper money plan is better than rushing to buy things. Winners must decide if they want all their money at once or in yearly payments over time.

Getting help from money advisors, lawyers, and tax experts is important when you suddenly have millions. It's best to work with advisors who must legally put your interests first.

Paying off debts should come before investing. Clearing credit cards or house payments gives you a fresh start. For quick safety, putting some money into savings accounts that pay good interest is smart when you decide what to do in the long term.

One lucky healthcare worker won the Powerball jackpot and has simple plans for spending the money.

Source: Facebook

What Mzansi thinks

South Africans had plenty to say about the healthcare worker's win, with many doubting whether lottery winners are even real.

@Darryn Leaveil Sewell asked:

"Why is it always 1 winner out of millions of people who play each time?"

@Tshepo Mac-d Gaodigwe shared:

"I'm 50 years old, and to date I've never seen a person who says they won a lot. And, I've lived in 5 provinces by far🤔"

@Lynette Leonard warned:

"Well deserved, just be careful how you handle it. Everyone will want to be your best friend."

@Lavoughn Pretorius didn't believe it:

"The lotto is a bunch of balls...We never win... They just eating our money. This nonsense is a scam."

@Max Mkhonto observed:

"The problem with money, when you don't have it, you always have nice and positive things to plan. But, when you get it, you will forget everything."

