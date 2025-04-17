A woman from Bloemfontein shared her inspiring journey from being a cashier at Makro to climbing through the ranks and eventually landing a management position

The TikTok video by @goitsemangphetlhu shows her progress through different stages of her career, demonstrating how determination and hard work can lead to success in retail

Social media users were quick to congratulate her, while others asked for jobs and career advice

One woman shared a clip showing how she started as a cashier and got promoted after years of hard work. Images: @goitsemangphetlhu

Content creator @goitsemangphetlhu posted a video in April showing her career growth at Makro in Bloemfontein. The clip takes viewers through her journey, starting as a cashier before moving to an internship position. She then secured her first permanent job at the company and continued working hard until she got her second position.

The video documents different moments in her professional life as she kept pushing forward with her ambition. Her dedication finally paid off when she climbed to a third position and eventually reached a management role. The timeline shows how she stuck with one company and worked her way up over time.

For many South Africans, starting in entry-level retail positions like cashier jobs can be the first step to a successful career. These roles teach important skills like customer service, handling money, and working in a team, which are all useful for moving up to management.

The retail career path

Moving from cashier to manager usually means taking on more responsibility step by step. Cashiers who want to grow in their careers need to develop skills in leading others, solving problems, managing time well, and understanding business finances.

Career growth in retail often follows a pattern. It starts with basic roles like cashier, before moving to supervisor positions, and then into management. This journey requires showing leadership, taking on extra duties, and sometimes getting extra training or qualifications.

Many retail companies prefer to promote from within, giving dedicated employees the chance to grow their careers without changing employers. This approach benefits both the staff members, who can build on their experience, and the business, which keeps workers who already understand how things work.

A woman left Mzansi feeling inspired after sharing her personal success story. Images: @goitsemangphetlhu

Reactions to retail success

@ipelengsellotumiz asked:

"Hey, please help. How can I apply for a job at Makro?"

@Goitse29 replied:

"I'm not sure how it works with the one in your area, but in Bloem, we drop off CVs by the security, and they will call when they need people. It takes time."

@Lebo_R celebrated:

"Congratulations for real😃😃❤️Modimo o ko golo🙌🏾"

@Endra Ramukhuvhathi noted:

"Hard work will always pay off."

@Sne@Magwaza shared:

"I started there, dear. Now, I'm a stock control administrator."

@Sinesipho added:

"Congratulations 😘"

