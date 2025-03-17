A cashier whipped up a spirit of motivation after a clip of her purchasing a new car at a dealership was shared

The video, posted by the man who helped sell the car, took place in Hatfield with the lady still in her uniform

South Africans sent positive comments and shared praise for the inspirational purchase, while others were interested in the car

Netizens were feeling proud and positive after a cashier purchased a new car. Images: kg_drive

South Africans love a feel-good story and this one is no different. A cashier had Mzansi feeling inspired after purchasing a new car at a dealership. The woman purchased the car in Hatfield and was rocking her uniform when she did it.

Pedestrian life ends

TikTokker kg_drive shared the video of the events. It starts with the lady proudly sitting in her car and taking a pic of the person who sold the vehicle. It then shows her signing the contract for the new whip and lastly, her in front of the brand-new ride with a big red bow placed on top of it.

See the clip below:

A dream for many

One thing a person can deduce from the clip and comments is that it's very difficult for a cashier or most people working in retail to purchase. According to Thol'ispane, entry-level cashier gigs pay between R3,500 and R5,500 per month, making it incredibly difficult to purchase a car via monthly instalments.

Retail workers usually don't earn enough to purchase a new car. Image: Thomas Barwick

The fact that the lady was able to do so is deeply inspirational to many people because most South Africans aren't able to earn so much. South Africans applauded with happy-looking woman for her impressive achievement, with many showering her with congratulations.

Read the wholesome comments below:

Nolu Skhosana said:

"It’s possible black child 🤞🏽🕯️😇🙏🏽 Congratulations Sesi."

Brenda Mahlangu mentioned:

"Wow, I used to work with her at ShopRite congratulations Gontse🥰🥰"

MathapsN@2 commented:

"Haao Mr heartbeat well done to the lady and you🔥"

kelebza'MMM✨🌼 posted:

"I'm so proud and happy for you stranger 🥳🎉"

carmy posted:

"Wow wow this is so beautiful to see Sana ❤️ Many more blessings your way love."

ladyP shared:

"Who said retail doesn't pay enough? Congrats baby girl 😘"

thelima said:

"Congratulations dear phakamisa ama right brand 🎉"

Mabrrr🤪 said:

"God is great 🥰 Congratulation stranger 🥰"

Precious Mamacita mentioned:

"I'm so inspired congratulations lala ❤️🥳"

A clip shared by @iphakisitani.lal on TikTok showed a yard full of bricks and a woman proudly flexed her pride being a member of such a rewarding stokvel.

