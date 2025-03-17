A woman celebrated getting closer to building her dream home, thanks to a stokvel where members buy bricks for each other lifting a huge financial burden off each other's shoulders

A video shared on TikTok captured the emotional moment she showed off stacks of bricks filling her yard, expressing gratitude to the stokvel that made it happen

The heartwarming clip sparked major interest online, with many social media users eager to join, asking about contributions and looking for similar stokvels

One of the founders of Sakhisan'imizi shared a video of a member excited after getting her bricks from the stokvel. Image: @iphakhisitani.lal

Owning a home is the ultimate goal for many, but building one can be pricey. A Mzansi stokvel is making it happen by helping members buy bricks for each other.

A clip shared by @iphakisitani.lal on TikTok showed a yard full of bricks and a woman proudly flexed her pride being a member of such a rewarding stokvel.

The stokvel that helps people build their homes

The short clip shared by @iphakisitani.lal shows pallets of building bricks filling a yard in the lady's home. Without showing her face on the camera, the lady thanks her stokvel, Sakhisan'imizi, for helping her turn her dream into reality. The inspiring post caught major attention, with social media buzzing over the initiative.

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA reacts to the tokvel initiative

The clip gained massive views, reaching 670K, 19.8K likes and nearly 1.4K comments from social media users who were excited about the stokvel's home-building strategy. People loved the concept and praised the group for making a real difference.

Others shared their own experiences with stokvels, proving how teamwork and financial planning can change lives. Some were even ready to start their versions, hoping to build their dream homes too.

Mzansi peeps asked for others in their regions to start a building stokvel. Image: @iphakhisitani.lal

User @Disie! 👌 said:

"Hi, I want to join, I have a house structure that need roofing, it's three years now without roof and I am scared the structure will be demolished."

User @Promise Nzimande enquired:

"Hi sis, how to join I really need it. ke ngikhule nami (I wish to grow too)."

User @TT asked:

"Anyone around Soweto siziqalele eyethu (lets start our own) only trusted people please."

User @mabusi added:

"Ngiyanibongisa bafowethu (well done guys), God bless you and protect you always 🥰."

User @Miss N shared:

"I like it! This is recruiting people young and old who would like to own property one day where kids will call it home. People should stop fighting for 4 rooms."

User @Thobekile Mhlanga said:

"This is way better than food. I can join this one."

