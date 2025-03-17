“Is That a Garage Door?”: SA Surprised at Woman’s Unique R3.3k Takealot Mattress

A local woman took to her TikTok account to show app users the R3 300 queen-sized mattress she purchased from Takealot

The online item which left the woman feeling like she had to say "haibo" was rolled up in plastic and expanded once someone removed it

Some internet users were confused by what they had seen on their For You Pages, while others shared what the puzzled woman should have done upon receiving the item

Some people online were surprised when a woman showed the mattress she bought from Takealot. Images: Ivan Pantic / Getty Images, @sinazojikwana / TikTok

Takealot, the leading e-commerce retailer in South Africa, is home to many familiar and unfamiliar products that pique people's interests. A local woman who browsed the online store added a unique mattress to her shopping cart but was confused by what she had received upon arrival.

A flat mattress purchase

Using the TikTok handle @sinazojikwana, a woman shared on her TikTok account an unboxing video of the mattress she may have thought was a dud as she used the popular "haibo" audio over the clip.

The R3 300 queen-sized mattress wasn't the standard one usually seen in stores. Instead, it was rolled up and covered in plastic. After someone cut the plastic off, the mattress began to puff up.

Mattress gets Mzansi talking

The video, which received over a million views, had several social media users entering the comment section with confusion and jokes after seeing the unique mattress.

The mattress puzzled a few online users. Image: Liubomyr Vorona

Other TikTokkers were aware of the item and reviewed it, while some expressed their thoughts and annoyance about how the woman should have handled the mattress.

A cheeky @tumi.m623 asked with a laugh:

"Is that a garage door?"

@mange6274 added humour to the comments, writing:

"The best garage door ever."

@bridgitte_kay said to the woman:

"You have to remove the plastic for it to fully expand. It takes about two days, but you are going to love it. It's so comfy."

@user7976081342712, who had previously bought the mattress, told the public:

"These mattresses are a game changer. I bought one (a different brand) eight years ago and, to this day, it's so comfortable. I highly recommend it."

@charlsd333 advised the woman:

"Do yourself a favour. Go on the seller's page and then go onto their Google site. It's much cheaper."

@kg0siyam0tsw4k shared under the post:

"You did not consider the information mentioned in the advertisement. I like measuring. It helps a lot when doing your work routine."

@mudauwatshiheni questioned the video and added in the comment section:

"So, we are buying things without reading specifications and the manual, then running to make content?"

