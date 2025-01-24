A Cape Town woman recently reviewed her mattress from Takealot in a TikTok unboxing video

The content creator chose to buy the double-sized mattress in a box and showed how she unpackaged it

SA netizens were intrigued by her helpful review and rushed to the comments section with questions

A young woman got candid about her Takealot purchase. Image: @sithsabamacembe

Source: TikTok

One woman decided to skip the stores and ordered the Rainbow Home mattress in a box for R2,699 online.

Woman shows her new mattress

She spilt all the tea about her Takealot purchase in a clip on her TikTok page @sithsabamacembe. The video shows her unwrapping the mattress that was compressed and packaged inside a box.

She gave the mattress 4 stars because of the hassle of unboxing and setting it up.

"One star gone for the struggle I endured unboxing. I lost count of the number of times I swept that day," she confessed.

The installation of a vacuum-rolled mattress on a bed. Image: Stock photo

Source: TikTok

What's a box mattress?

Mattress-in-a-box products are compressible foam mattresses that are rolled, and packed into compact boxes. This makes them easier to handle and transport than traditional ones.

This packaging method not only simplifies moving and shipping but also is convenient for consumers.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Viewers asked about the mattress's comfort and durability, while others shared their experiences with owning one.

See some comments below:

@prudentle shared:

"I got mine at Makro, compare the prices."

@YolieBlu wrote:

"I got only a mattress in a box. It was the best choice ever."

@thatsouthgeria_chick asked:

"Sicela code or a screenshot mntase. There are a lot of options."

@lerphn posted:

"It’s very comfortable, I bought it in 2019."

@zhamie02 commented:

"Yoh my girls hate them. Had them for 1 year and they say the mattresses are too soft. They wake up with sore bodies so I’m trying to see how to salvage them. 😔"

@furiousvixen asked:

"How long does it last or how long do they claim it will last?"

@SaraTheo highlighted:

"Girl you have strength. It's so heavy. I had to ask my nephew to help me. 🤣🤣"

@hope_mazibuko added:

"Been so sceptical about it. I’ve been adding and removing it from my cart. 😩"

More reviews about Takealot purchases

A content creator revealed the beautiful headboard that she copped from the online retailer Takealot.

Briefly News reported that one woman posted a video of her Takealot haul featuring mommy and baby products.

reported that one woman posted a video of her Takealot haul featuring mommy and baby products. A new mother raved in a TikTok video about a stunning baby bike that she purchased from Takealot.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News