A Mzansi woman took to her TikTok account to show off the stunning headboard she bought from Takealot

She unboxed the R1.600 grey furniture piece which is part of her bedroom makeover on a budget

Social media users were intrigued by the plug and headed to the comment section to ask questions about her purchase

Bedroom makeovers don’t have to break the bank, just ask this Mzansi queen!

Woman reveals bedroom makeover

The content creator revealed her sleek grey headboard from Takealot as part of her budget bedroom transformation.

The price? Just R1,600. The video on her TikTok page @yenziembatha starts with the hun unboxing the stylish grey headboard. The footage shows its clean design and perfect fit for her room’s new aesthetic.

Gongomela panel wingback headboard

The name of the double-sized furniture piece is called the Gongomela Panel Wingback Headboard. Her choice of colour was the Velvet Grey.

The woman proved you don’t need big bucks to live boujee. With smart buys like this, bedroom glow-ups are officially within reach.

Netizens show interest in online product

The online purchase captured the attention of thousands of TikTok users. Many made inquiries in the comments section.

Look at a few reactions below:

SA goes wild over more online purchases

