“Please Share the Link”: Woman Shares R1.6k Takealot Headboard Unboxing Video, SA Impressed
- A Mzansi woman took to her TikTok account to show off the stunning headboard she bought from Takealot
- She unboxed the R1.600 grey furniture piece which is part of her bedroom makeover on a budget
- Social media users were intrigued by the plug and headed to the comment section to ask questions about her purchase
Bedroom makeovers don’t have to break the bank, just ask this Mzansi queen!
Woman reveals bedroom makeover
The content creator revealed her sleek grey headboard from Takealot as part of her budget bedroom transformation.
The price? Just R1,600. The video on her TikTok page @yenziembatha starts with the hun unboxing the stylish grey headboard. The footage shows its clean design and perfect fit for her room’s new aesthetic.
Gongomela panel wingback headboard
The name of the double-sized furniture piece is called the Gongomela Panel Wingback Headboard. Her choice of colour was the Velvet Grey.
The woman proved you don’t need big bucks to live boujee. With smart buys like this, bedroom glow-ups are officially within reach.
Watch the video below:
Netizens show interest in online product
The online purchase captured the attention of thousands of TikTok users. Many made inquiries in the comments section.
Look at a few reactions below:
@kaZingelwayo asked:
"They took how many days to deliver?"
@iMveloyeNdalo mentioned:
"Very beautiful! ♥️♥️ Double or queen size?"
@Faithmakeup&hair posted:
"Beautiful! 🥰🥰🥰 Planning to upgrade my room soon."
@Vuyo commented:
"Love it! Please share the link for the heardboard hle."
@Snethembamakhanya wrote:
"Hi mama can you please send a screenshot of the headboard. 🙏❤️"
@LeoJMjwaratyped:
"Aybo, very demure. 😍"
@zethembisokg shared:
"Mina was blue. 🥰🥰"
@Simply_precious13 added:
"Please share the code. 🙏"
SA goes wild over more online purchases
- A Mzansi woman took to her social media account to flaunt the beautiful headboard she ordered online.
- Another lady took to social media to flex the headboard she bought from Takealot, and it wowed people online.
- A TikTok user showcased the couch she purchased from Takealot in an unboxing video.
- A young man SA on TikTok showed app users the stunning headboard he bought from Takealot.
