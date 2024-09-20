“Got What I Ordered”: Man Shows Off His Stunning Takealot Headboard

A young man on TikTok showed app users the beautiful headboard he purchased from Takealot

After unboxing the furniture, the man was pleased with what he bought and noted he got what he ordered

Social media users loved the buy and shared their compliments in the Takealot customer's comment section

A man bought a beautiful headboard from Takealot. Images: @anathidulini / Instagram, @anathidulzix / TikTok

Online purchases can be risky, as buyers often rely on pictures and reviews without seeing the product in person. However, the risk paid off when one man received a stunning headboard from a local online store.

Takealot headboard success

Anathi Dulini took to his TikTok account (@anathidulzix) and uploaded a video showing the unboxing video of the headboard bought from Takealot. As seen online, the Hena Tufted Wingback Velvet headboard costs R1 699 and comes in all sizes.

After unwrapping the plastic, Anathi showcased the beautiful green bedroom furniture. He happily said in the clip:

"I got what I ordered. Well done, Takealot."

Watch the video below:

Takealot headboard interests Mzansi

Members of the online community headed to the comment section to compliment the man on his purchase and admire the beauty of the bedroom furniture added to the room.

@cleopatrasliehsibiya said to Anathi:

"A headboard always completes the bedroom look."

@maka_phonki shared their thoughts with app users:

"Takealot never disappoints."

@sphililelaylahlongwane loved the purchase and said:

"Absolutely stunning. Well done."

An excited @faithyleticiab wrote:

"Wow, I can't wait for mine to be delivered."

@nokuthulazama4 suggested to Anathi:

"Buy continental pillows to finish it off."

@nkosingiphilemhlo1gmail2 asked in the comment section:

"How long was the wait? I've been waiting for mine to be delivered since the beginning of this month."

Anathi responded to the TikTokker:

"Yes, it takes long. I ordered mine on 3 September, but I’ve been tracking it since then."

Woman shows R1.3k Takealot headboard

In a similar story, Briefly News reported about a woman who showed off the beautiful headboard she ordered from Takealot, paying R1 300 for it.

Her online purchase piqued people's interest. Social media users flooded the comment section with queries about the headboard and thanked her for the plug.

