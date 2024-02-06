One man used his skill to make his bedroom homely, he built most of the furniture himself

Nicole Nic Mathebula showed off the room on Facebook, leaving Netizens impressed

The self-made furniture included a headboard, built-in wardrobe, shoe rack and nicely fitted wall mirror

A man shared how most of the things in his bedroom are self-made, from the shoe rack to the headboard.

Nicole Nic Mathebula posted pictures of his room on a Facebook page, Make your bedroom beautiful with Thembi's Linen. The pictures show his neat bedroom with self-made furniture.

Among the furniture, is the built-in wardrobe, shoe rack, and a wall mirror decorated with wood on the sides.

Man flaunts self-made bedroom furniture

See the Facebook photos of the man's bedroom below:

Online community commend the man for his skills

The gentleman joins a group of people who are showing off that one-rooms don't have to be clattered. They are transforming them to be homely and, while at it, showing off their interior design skills, inspiring and passing some ideas from one another.

Social media users applauded him for his hard work and skills. One user predicted that the gentleman was a carpenter, and they were right. He confirmed it.

@Ssemuyaba Shårîf predicted:

"With this kind of furniture in your room, I can confirm you are either a carpenter or an artist or something related."

@Limbumbwe Kamfwa applauded:

"This is good creativity, keep up the good work."

@Dinah Molaudzi gave a thumbs up:

"Very nice "

@Tsholanang Mashoba gave credit:

"You are creative shame"

Source: Briefly News