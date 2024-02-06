Global site navigation

Man Shows Off Self-Made Bedroom Furniture, Netizens Stunned: “You Are Creative”
by  Sinothando Siyolo
  • One man used his skill to make his bedroom homely, he built most of the furniture himself
  • Nicole Nic Mathebula showed off the room on Facebook, leaving Netizens impressed
  • The self-made furniture included a headboard, built-in wardrobe, shoe rack and nicely fitted wall mirror

A man used his skills and built most of the furniture in his bedroom himself.
A man shared how most of the things in his bedroom are self-made, from the shoe rack to the headboard.

Nicole Nic Mathebula posted pictures of his room on a Facebook page, Make your bedroom beautiful with Thembi's Linen. The pictures show his neat bedroom with self-made furniture.

Among the furniture, is the built-in wardrobe, shoe rack, and a wall mirror decorated with wood on the sides.

Man flaunts self-made bedroom furniture

See the Facebook photos of the man's bedroom below:

A man showed off his self-made bedroom furniture on Facebook.
A man took it upon himself to make furniture for his bedroom instead of buying it.
Online community commend the man for his skills

The gentleman joins a group of people who are showing off that one-rooms don't have to be clattered. They are transforming them to be homely and, while at it, showing off their interior design skills, inspiring and passing some ideas from one another.

Social media users applauded him for his hard work and skills. One user predicted that the gentleman was a carpenter, and they were right. He confirmed it.

@Ssemuyaba Shårîf predicted:

"With this kind of furniture in your room, I can confirm you are either a carpenter or an artist or something related."

@Limbumbwe Kamfwa applauded:

"This is good creativity, keep up the good work."

@Dinah Molaudzi gave a thumbs up:

"Very nice "

@Tsholanang Mashoba gave credit:

"You are creative shame"

18-yea-old shows off bedroom on social media

In another story, Briefly News reported about an 18-year-old who showed off their bedroom.

The young person took to Facebook to share photos of the room. It is a starter room for a young person. It has the essentials like ring lights and a gaming console. The furniture is antique, too. People took to the comments to give their thoughts on the setup. Some thought he needed to have his priorities sorted out, though.

Source: Briefly News

