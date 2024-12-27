A wise hun shared a cleaning hack on her social media account, earning appreciation from many Mzansi peeps

The babe shared her mattress cleaning tip on TikTok, gaining massive views and like in turn

Social media users appreciated the plug, and many asked her for more cleaning tips in the comment feed

A lady showed off her mattress cleaning hack that quickly takes off stains. Image: @roebbez

Source: TikTok

Keeping the mattress clean and stain free can be a difficult chore, but thanks to one local hun who plugged social media users with an easy and effective method to het rid of marks.

The lady, whose TikTok handle is @roebbe, shared her hack on the popular platform, attracting"many views, likes and comments, in return.

The easy mattress cleaning hack

In the clip, the hun mixes water, Sunlight dishwashing liquid, bicarnonate of soda and sta-soft fabric softner in a bowl to make a strong stain removal concoction. She then dips a dishwashing swap in the concoction, covers a cold iron with it and moves it directly on the stain to remove the dirt.

Watch the video below:

Social media users love the hack

The comment section was soon filled with comments from social media users who could not contain their excitement after seeing the plug. Many asked more cleaning hack from the babe.

User @OnalethorisoMaynye said:

"I’m trying this tomorrow morning. Some girl got my bed sheets dirty and the bed."

"I'm @user6495747119219 asked:

"Mine has chappies on it what can i use to remove it?"

User @EMMY advised:

"Just buy a mattress protector."

User @Kenweld added:

"Next time pls can you do this on a real stain 🤦🏽‍♂️😓coz my little brother wet the bed 😅?"

User @B dirtyes shared:

"🥰🥰🥰🥰Lovely idea thanks for sharing, is the iron hot or cold."

User @SthabileGoqo said:

"Wanted to give you thousand like."

3 More Briefly News hacks articles

A hun boiled her dish washing cloths for two hours, making them as white as if she had used bicabornate of soda.

Cleaning expert Mbali Nhlapho shared a coconut oil and brown vinegar hack to help remove car scratches.

Mbali Nhlapho shared a tip to get rid of mosquitoes using vinegar, warm water and sunlight dishwashing liquid.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News