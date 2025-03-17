A hardworking young man who cleans aircraft for a living gained attention on social media after sharing a post at his workplace

His video compilation went viral after it was shared on TikTok with many online users proud of him for taking pride in what he did

Social media users flooded the comments with support, reminding him that every hustle mattered and that his efforts were not in vain

A young man with a college qualification but working as a cleaner proudly showed off his job. @mfana.kagogo58

Sometimes life takes you on a different path than expected. One young man found himself in a job he never planned for but still made it work.

The guy, TikTok user @mfana.kagogo58's video slide of himself at work went viral after it was shared on the video streaming platform, gaining 1.8M views, 186K likes and nearly 4.3K comments from social media users who motivated him.

The man proudly shows off his workplace

In the clip, @mfana.kagogo58 stands next to an aircraft smiling, the clip moves to show him chilling in a passenger seat, and finally snapping a mirror selfie in the plane's bathroom. His post is captioned with an apology to his mom for not landing a job in his field of study but working as a flight cleaner instead. His heartfelt caption resonated with many online users, ranking in almost two million views.

Mzansi shows the young man love

Social media was all about good vibes as thousands flooded the comment section. Many encouraged @mfana.kagogo58, reminding him that every job was valid and that he was doing what needed to be done. Others reassured him that his mom was likely super proud, especially since he was not sitting waiting around for the perfect gig.

Some even suggested he started looking for short courses that he could do to grow within the avian space sharing success stories of others who started as cleaners.

A determined local gent appreciated all the advice he got from online users on a post he shared about his job as a flight cleaner. Image: @mfana.kagogo58

User @Lamiez Holworthy Dj said:

"That is a proper job ngwana kogae. Any job where you earn an honest living is worth being proud of and nothing to apologise for. This also isn’t your end ❤️."

User @Nqobizitha advised:

"Try and get a certificate that's got to do with what's involved in flights ✈️. Now, you have more chances than us. Go ask those who are above you what short course you can take to grow, and be respectful and be involved."

User @InkanyeziyethongoyoMbathane commented:

"Oh, we travel in spotless flights because of you. Siyabonga bhuti (thank you), mama is proud of you."

User @Tracy 🇿🇦 suggested:

"Go apply with the Qatar Airways website. The pay is better, tax-free, and you won’t pay housing and utilities. They currently have cabin appearance jobs."

User @YaMaShenge said:

"In 2025 we don't care what job you're doing. As long as you earn an honest salary. Zyakhala la outside broer."

User @just_liv_livin added:

"It’s a proper job, don’t despise the days of humble beginnings. It’s honest and you will get to where you need to be in life ❤️."

