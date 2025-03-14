A man shared a video responding to comments about his resemblance to British-born Lion King star Aaron Pierre

The guy filmed himself from the side, showing his face as he smiled at the camera in a clip shared on Facebook

Social media users reacted with amusement, calling him Mustfasa instead of Mufasa and joking bout his resemblance

Lion King star Aaron Pierre became a topic of discussion after a few online users saw a man who had some of his facial features.

It is often said that everyone has a twin somewhere in the world, and some people are regularly told they resemble someone famous. For some like, TikTok user @foreversawyer, this comparison can be flattering, but for others, they may feel like a lot to live up to.

The man shared a clip that had social media users drawing comparisons between him and British actor Aaron Pierre, known for his role as Mufasa in The Lion King film on the video streaming platform.

A lookalike or a miss?

The man, @foreversawyer, responds by posting a video where he shows off his profile first, then slowly turns to face the camera, offering a smile. As he looks up at the camera, it becomes clear he has a striking resemblance to the actor, at least from the side.

While the video aims to show his likeness to Aaron Pierre, many online viewers were not convinced, with some agreeing that his side profile looked like the actor, but others felt that the comparison wasn't quite accurate. The man became a subject of much light-hearted fun, with some calling him Mustfasa, rather than Mufasa. Others playfully suggested he could be a relative of Pierre but not quite the lookalike everyone expected.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Netizens are not convinced of the similarities

The video sparked a flood of comments, with some praising the man's charming smile and others jokingly saying that he could pass as Aaron's father. Despite the playful teasing, it was clear that the resemblance was enough to stir some fun conversation online.

A man responded with a video of showing his face after an online user suggested he resembled Lion King star Aaron Pierre. Image: @aaron_pierre1

User @GG shared:

"Could say his dad."

User @Kady98 said:

"Missing a little seasoning."

User @Paulina.Diasa commented:

"I think just a normal "no" is not enough for this whole situation 🙄."

User @Dnsbby commented:

"I would be mad as hell, if I was Aaron, and saw this 💀."

User @Sabina🌸 said:

"Tell him to keep looking out the window! Side profile is giving Aaron 😂😍."

User @Throwbacks Only Album Reviews shared:

"They don’t look alike, but he’s still a nice looking man."

