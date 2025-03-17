Afrikaner content creator Rian van Skaap had a comical question about lobola when a person said they had a beautiful daughter for him to date

Rian asked the public for answers about a hypothetical situation regarding his girlfriend being vegan

What the internet user had to say humoured many local members of the online community, who expressed laughter in the comments

An Afrikaner amused Mzansi with his vegan-related question concerning lobola. Images: Rian van Skaap

Source: Facebook

When it comes to lobola negotiations, there are certain levels of expectations among the two families. Not familiar with the culture, a curious Afrikaans man had a humorous question about lobola he addressed to social media users.

Skipping the lobola cows

Afrikaner content creator Rian van Skaap uploaded a video on his Facebook profile replying to an online user who noted they had a beautiful daughter for him to date. The person also advised Rian to start saving for lobola.

In response to the message, Rian comically answered:

"I actually have a question about this: If your daughter is a vegan, can I give vegetables, or must I still give cows? I just want to know. Let's say she doesn't like meat, I've got lots of vegetables."

Watch the Facebook video below:

The law on lobola

An ancient practice serving as a financial transaction for customary and contemporary marriages, the LPC-accredited institute Gawie le Roux Institute of Law explains that lobola comprises of exchanging symbolic gifts from the groom'sto the bride's family.

In most South African homes, lobola plays a significant role in customary marriages and is recognised as prima facie evidence, which means successful negotiations and payments are recognised as proof of the union.

Gawie le Roux Institute of Law also shares that if coercion taints negotiations, the marriage could be seen as invalid in the eyes of the law. Placing financial burdens on the future husband's family with an unnecessarily high amount could also be challenged in court.

"Additionally, if the agreed-upon lobola remains unpaid, legal action might be taken to ensure fulfilment of the agreed terms."

If lobola proceedings are taken advantage of, parties can see themselves in court. Image: Yellow Dog Productions

Source: Getty Images

Afrikaner's lobola query humours SA

A few social media users headed to the comment section with laughter after hearing what Rian had to say in his video.

Pittyboii Pøîsøñ jokingly said to the curious man:

"Cows are vegan. They eat grass."

An entertained Otsile Moses Barei asked in the comments:

"So you want to give a lobola of cabbages and tomatoes?"

DeeDee Mangena laughed and noted to the content creator:

"You can't cut corners, bro. Bring those cattle!"

Answering Rian's question, Mvundla Lesego shared with humour:

"If it's vegetables in the form of land, then yes."

Sammy Trigger added in the comment section:

"Money will suffice. Bring R500 000."

Albé le Roux stated to Rian:

"The cows are not for her, though, but I'm sure you knew that."

