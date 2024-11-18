“Saw the Car and Was Like Jackpot”: Lobola Proceedings Kick Off With ‘Greedy’ Gatekeeper in Video
- A video shows a woman hilariously charging cash at the gate during her family’s lobola proceedings
- The clip, with over 170K views, had viewers laughing at her persistence before finally letting guests in
- Mzansi joked in the comments, calling her the ultimate hustler for turning lobola into a side gig
Lobola is all about tradition and usually, lots of cash is involved. A TikTok video capturing a "greedy" gatekeeper during lobola negotiations has Mzansi laughing out loud.
Woman demands cash from guests
The scene? A woman wrapped in a blanket demanding cash before opening the gate for the visiting family.
The clip uploaded by @rodney.fana.m shows the woman firmly planted at the gate, refusing to let guests in without enough payment. After plenty of pleading from her sister, she finally got off the floor and opened the gate.
Lobola video entertains Mzansi
The funny clip got over 170K views and 600 comments on the platform. Mzansi was thoroughly entertained.
Watch the video below:
The comments section was on fire. Netizens loved the boldness in fleecing her future relatives.
See s few reactions below:
@Mpopi(mummy'sbarbie❤️) asked:
"Does the money collected become hers?"
@Thandolukababa💕💕 joked:
"Dineo saw the car they came with and was like jackpot. 😂😂"
@cece wrote:
"Dineo understood the assignment! 😂😂😂 She is my fighter."
@Katlii mentioned:
"Dineo means business! 😂😂"
@Vee-Raw said:
"For the love of the money Didi. Those inlaws will never forget you. 😂😂"
@Mapuleng commented:
"Dineo o zama plane ya the entire December month. 😅😅😅"
@kg_highlyfavoured asked:
"Can I please see Dineo? 😂😂😅 We need to be friends. 🧡"
@Tshepomogapi12 added:
"Lol Dineo can we hire you? My sister's in laws are coming next week on Saturday. 😅😅😅😅"
@TrudyMhlave highlighted:
"It didn't even reach fafandred. 😕 I would still sleep there until I get wanthawuzen. 👍"
Woman gets dragged for disobeying lobola culture
In another article, Briefly News reported that a Xhosa woman proudly shared a clip from her lobola negotiations, in which she accepted an offer from her partner's family to wed her boyfriend.
Her mannerisms and appearance boggled social media users and turned the comments section into a battle between cultures.
