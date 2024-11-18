A video shows a woman hilariously charging cash at the gate during her family’s lobola proceedings

The clip, with over 170K views, had viewers laughing at her persistence before finally letting guests in

Mzansi joked in the comments, calling her the ultimate hustler for turning lobola into a side gig

A video showed a woman demanding cash before opening the gate on lobola day. Image: Stock photo and Khaya Ngwenya

Lobola is all about tradition and usually, lots of cash is involved. A TikTok video capturing a "greedy" gatekeeper during lobola negotiations has Mzansi laughing out loud.

Woman demands cash from guests

The scene? A woman wrapped in a blanket demanding cash before opening the gate for the visiting family.

The clip uploaded by @rodney.fana.m shows the woman firmly planted at the gate, refusing to let guests in without enough payment. After plenty of pleading from her sister, she finally got off the floor and opened the gate.

Lobola video entertains Mzansi

The funny clip got over 170K views and 600 comments on the platform. Mzansi was thoroughly entertained.

Watch the video below:

The comments section was on fire. Netizens loved the boldness in fleecing her future relatives.

See s few reactions below:

@Mpopi(mummy'sbarbie❤️) asked:

"Does the money collected become hers?"

@Thandolukababa💕💕 joked:

"Dineo saw the car they came with and was like jackpot. 😂😂"

@cece wrote:

"Dineo understood the assignment! 😂😂😂 She is my fighter."

@Katlii mentioned:

"Dineo means business! 😂😂"

@Vee-Raw said:

"For the love of the money Didi. Those inlaws will never forget you. 😂😂"

@Mapuleng commented:

"Dineo o zama plane ya the entire December month. 😅😅😅"

@kg_highlyfavoured asked:

"Can I please see Dineo? 😂😂😅 We need to be friends. 🧡"

@Tshepomogapi12 added:

"Lol Dineo can we hire you? My sister's in laws are coming next week on Saturday. 😅😅😅😅"

@TrudyMhlave highlighted:

"It didn't even reach fafandred. 😕 I would still sleep there until I get wanthawuzen. 👍"

