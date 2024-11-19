A TikTok video shows a heartbroken Mzansi man crying in a taxi after his mjolo ended in heartbreak

The clip, with 330,000 views, captures gents trying to comfort him as he wept about his lost love

TikTokkers had mixed reactions, joking about mjolo struggles while empathising with his raw emotions

A Mzansi man cried about the end of his relationship. Image: @ndlovukazeeh

Source: TikTok

Mjolo strikes again! One South African man was recorded crying his eyes out because of a woman.

Taxi tears and comforting words

The poor guy couldn’t hold back his tears after realising the relationship was over. His heartbreak was captured in a video on the TikTok account @ndlovukazeeh.

The guy was surrounded by caring gents who tried their best to ease his pain. As he wept, he confessed that he truly loved his ex: “Bengimthanda Lengane,” after being asked about the girl who broke his heart.

The supportive men reassured him that he’d find someone new, gently encouraging him to see reason.

Emotional video gains traction

The emotional TikTok clip gathered 330,000 views and over 4,6000 comments from Mzansi people.

Watch the video below:

Many Mzansi people sympathised with his pain, while others joked about mjolo’s undefeated streak.

See some comments below:

@AbutiConstruction asked:

"Dijo a di sa tsena?"

@dzuu_lequater laughed:

"Someone said ya overheater iBMW I'm rolling. 😭🤣"

@untandoyenkosi said:

"Kodwa he has a support structure shame, uKhule. ♥️"

@trimlady4 joked:

"Akanayo i Capitec the lady in question? I want to send her something nyana to spoil herself. 🫣"

@LadyLeighbow mentioned:

"Crying in a taxi while wearing a BMW sweat jacket. 😫 Mara askies."

@Priska_Sindane typed:

"The sisterhood is proud mama wherever you are. ✨🤣"

@Tshifhiwa highlighted:

"Nobody is stalking about how they didn't laugh at him, these are bros. 🤝"

@AsemahleZide added:

"That time he has 10 girlfriends and more. 😂😂 Yuh!"

Man breaks down in tears after relationship ends

Similarly, Briefly News reported that Mjolo the pandemic has struck again and man found himself weeping in front of thousands of strangers on TikTok.

The heartbroken guy ranted in a video after the demise of his relationship and warned other men about his ex-girlfriend Mandisa from Snakepark, lol.

Source: Briefly News