Choose Your Lane gives a chance for local couples to speak candidly on taboo relationship issues

The new show, hosted by PD Jokes, is available on YouTube as a 5-part series that will be released every week

A representative of the brains behind the show, Forever Wena, told Briefly News that the show aims to shatter stigma and dismantle myths

A revolutionary new show is set to share the raw truth behind dating and relationships in Mzansi. Comedian and Briefly Award nominee PD Jokes has been tasked with chatting to South African couples about the highs and lows of umjolo in a new 5-part series called Choose Your Lane. The show, which debuted late last week on 8 August, sees couples sharing candid opinions on various topics, such as health, gender roles, masculinity, etc.

Choose Your Lane has couples opening up about sensitive issues. Image: Supplied

Source: UGC

The couples include popular content creators Goitsemang Lekgetho, and Thandolwethu Cindi, and the couple known as RegoDise (Regomoditswe and Modise Khoele). These couples speak openly about HIV and other sexual health issues in a path to bring change to how these topics are received.

Here is a snippet from the show:

Show creators lend their voice

Speaking on behalf of Forever Wena, the brains behind this show, Tshego Tshangela said that such conversations will "shatter the stigma and dismantle myths, turning whispers into roars that expand minds."

