South Africans appreciated the feeling of nostalgia brought by the YoTV presenters' reunion

The former presenters reunited virtually for a fun get-together as they shared laughs online

Netizens shared some of their fondest memories with the hosts, saying they made their childhood memories worth remembering

Oh, those were the days. The youth-friendly show YoTV was a massive part of many people's childhoods. The excitement that came about when the presenters reunited shone brightly on social media.

YoTV presenters share laughs on virtual reunion

In 2020, the former presenters, including Carly Fields, Hulisani Ravele, Lara Toselli, Sade Giliberti, Byron Taylor, Mandisa Nakana Taylor, and Selae Thobakgale, reunited on a virtual call and shared many laughs online.

TikTok user Kay Morejilo brought smiles to people's faces when they shared a snippet of the video.

Fans discuss video saying they miss the good times

A lot of the viewers of the show are all grown up now. In the comments section, people spoke about the memories which were ignited by seeing the peeps together.

LeeMo stated:

"Mandisa's energy is still the same."

Mittah Refilwe Motau noted:

"Selae is not much of a talker here at the reunion."

moipone28 said:

"Why am I smiling now. Yotv was the best."

Marildine Pieterse shared:

"I loved Yotv. So heart warming to see this. I'm turning 40 this year. Wow, good old days."

Lee said:

"They made us take off our school clothes in the lounge watching them."

Sisa added:

"We were a clean generation. There was no drugs, etc this was our entertainment you guys saved us."

Masego said:

"South African 90s babies having an online reunion."

