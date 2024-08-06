Hulisani Ravele returns to radio as a guest host on Kaya 959's Feel Good with Andy Maqondwana, featuring the Girl Let's Talk segment every Wednesday afternoon during Women's Month.

The veteran broadcaster took a break after leaving 947 last year for introspection and new opportunities

Hulisani is also involved in the #InMyEra campaign with Glade, aiming to highlight and celebrate everyday women often overlooked by society

Veteran broadcaster Hulisani Ravele is making her much-anticipated return to radio after taking some time off the airwaves. Hulisani, who has been in the industry for 26 years, will join Kaya 959’s Feel Good with Andy Maqondwana as guest host of the Girl Let’s Talk feature every Wednesday afternoon during August.

Hulisani Ravele's fans and followers are in for a special treat this Women's Month as the star returns from her break bearing gifts. Hulisani, who hosted her last Weekend Breakfast show on Primedia’s 947 in September last year, said the break was to embrace stillness, introspection and pursuit of new opportunities.

This Women’s Month, Hulisani will appear on Kaya 959’s Feel Good with Andy Maqondwana as the guest host of the Girl Let’s Talk feature every Wednesday afternoon during August. She said:

"As I enter this 27th year of my career, the time off has matured my sense of self and heightened my desire to continue doing work that has purpose, power and impact

“My sabbatical plunged me into a solitude that had me wrestling with many emotions. Fully accepting that this was my era of stillness and a time to just remember who I am, was an important hurdle for me to overcome."

Hulisani Ravele sheds more light on the #InMyEra campaign

In a statement shared with Briefly News, the veteran broadcaster shared more details about her new partnership with Glade, dubbed the #InMyEra campaign. She said the campaign aims to give the spotlight to the women who are often overlooked by society. She added:

"Society often highlights the CEOs, the movers, shakers and high achievers, but what about the everyday women who find themselves navigating new chapters, new eras, which are unique and important to their personal journey?

"We want to celebrate and honour everyday women from all walks of life this Women’s Month; the women who very well may have found themselves amongst the 20 000 who marched upon the Union Buildings in 1956."

