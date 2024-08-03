Msaki recently let her fans know all about her music plans since she took a break one year eight months ago

Beloved Afropop star Msaki took to social media to answer some frequently asked questions since she stopped making music

Msaki's fans were beside themselves after the musician shared her highly demanded-update about her career

Msaki let fans know she would stop performing or making new music in January 2023. Msaki treated fans to a rare update about her music plans.

Msaki said she has new music in the works from before she took a hiatus. Image: @msaki_za

Source: Instagram

Fans flooded Msaki's comment section after her latest announcement. Netizens were delighted to hear from their fave Msaki.

Msaki promises new music

In an Instagram post, Msaki said that she is still on a hiatus and is not retired. She said she is not performing but would release music she made before her hiatus.

Msaki was also not able to say for sure when she would perform next. Read the post below:

Fans miss Msaki

Msaki's post meant a lot to fans who were thirsting for a music update from Msaki. Many thanked the musician for producing classics.

lolo_mbiyo said:

"At least you left us with timeless music.. Uliliwa lentliziyo. Take all the tine you need and come back with more life through your music. You vessel you!"

lebohangletsasi wrote:

"Mina I was wondering ukuthi vele ingulo yakho izo vela nini coz I could feel it in your music but I thought I was overthinking it kanti 😇 Ahh Camagu mathong’amahle."

nguni_nougat gushed:

"Ubomi bumile without you!"

urthmathazo was touched:

"Yho, kodwa wena Msaki dude."

sis_ncumisa wondered:

"Don't you miss us? Because we definitely miss cheering for you, your awkward dances and your soothing voice."

wanele__ admitted:

"That time i thought you are announcing your comeback 🥹 oh bethuna , life hasn’t been the same."

lolo_maseko said:

"When you decide to perform again, we will be here, waiting for you to grace us with your presence."

mellowsundae added:

"I need to watch you live again ... I'll be patiently waiting for you to heal and recover ...we miss you."

coach_maloba agreed:

"We will wait, quietly, painfully but understandingly."

Fans speculate on Sun El and Msaki's relationship after Italy trip

Briefly News previously reported that it seems like another celebrity romantic relationship is looming, as two of the biggest musicians in South Africa are having the time of their lives abroad.

Social media has been on fire as musicians Msaki and Sun El raised many eyebrows with their recent content about them living together in Italy. Previously, Msaki felt bad for upcoming artists signed with record labels.

Recently, the controversial blogger and gossipmonger Musa Khawula shared a picture of the two celebrities out and about on his Twitter (X) page.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News