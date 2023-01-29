Msaki posted her final gig guide on social media and is easing her way from the limelight with this upcoming tour

It seems the songstress was not bluffing when she said she was quitting the entertainment industry

A lot of Msaki's fans were heartbroken that she was taking a bow from the spotlight and making music

Msaki is giving her devoted fans heart palpitations with her impending exit from the entertainment industry.

The Mntakababa hitmaker has already put plans in motion to give her supporters one last chance to see her live in concert.

Her representative posted her final gig guide on her social media pages and answered a few questions from the fans.

"You asked for it! Msaki’s Final gig guide. More details loading about individual events next week."

For now, Msaki will be performing on 12 dates in different cities in SA and overseas and 2 more dates are yet to be confirmed.

See Msaki's final gig guide below:

Mzansi reacts to Msaki's final gig guide and departure from the music industry

Many people are not ready for Msaki to stop making music that touches them on a spiritual level. They urged her to add more cities to her tour or reconsider her decision to quit.

@KgaugeloMosuwe asked:

"What does the 'final' mean?"

@Iam_sbuda mentioned:

"Definitely have to attend one of your shows in Cape Town."

@Neo_R_Paulus posted:

"So you're really doing this, I’m so hurt. You're leaving us."

@Kgabo48649279 added:

"We are still going to book you, whether you like it or not."

@Given_Maps wrote:

"I hope your security will be as strong as your character. You got something huge coming up here. Brace yourself for it."

@InnocentMosoeu tweeted:

"PS do not stop your journey because of naysayers there are more people who love you than those who hate you. You are a national treasure."

@Cathy____m asked:

"Yoh final Where can one reserve, or you haven’t put the info on a website yet?"

