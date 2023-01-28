Connie Ferguson is getting finer with age and is in the best physical shape that she has ever been in

The Kings of Jo'Burg actress recently showed off her ripped body while she was at the gym skipping rope with her trainer

Connie's Instagram followers were motivated by her workout video and impressed by her six-pack

Connie Ferguson posted a video skipping rope and flaunting her fit body.

Connie Ferguson seems like a woman who excels at everything she does and is one of the most inspiring entertainers in the country.

In a recent Instagram video, the actress and businesswoman flaunted her mean muscles and flat stomach.

Connie urged her followers to do the same skipping rope exercises at home and explained how she performed each set.

"Today I thought we would work on strengthening our ankles and calves to build the endurance to tackle all our favourite skipping moves. Still kept it fun with rhythm though because that’s how we do. Also a bit of mathematics to keep the brain active neh!"

Mzansi reacts to Connie Ferguson's six-pack and workout video

People on Instagram were awed by Connie's level of commitment in the gym and many said her chiselled stomach left them green with envy.

@mfanuyedwa posted:

"Eh, Karabo is getting a six-pack, she is committed yong. Powerful."

@dbsj_90 mentioned:

"I love you, so proud of the woman you have become. Your strength inspires me."

phusheee stated:

"All I see is a six-pack.❤️"

@naleli28 added:

"You're motivating us to get our bodies in good shape. Age doesn't matter at this point."

@sabrina_thab added:

"The inspiration from this woman is loaded. Bless you, mama."

@mumbalwiindi shared:

"My skipping rope keeps telling me this could be me but my lazy self keeps procrastinating. Auntie Connie is lit."

@tt40mental stated:

"The 6 pack leaves me green with envy."

@klassic_occasions posted:

"I'm just here for aus'Connie's six-pack."

