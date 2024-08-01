DJ Zinhle announced her new business venture, launching supplements for women in August

The supplements, named Balance & Burn, are designed to promote glowing skin and boost energy

Fans on social media expressed excitement and admiration, eager to try the products as soon as they are available

DJ Zinhle is all about securing the bag, and we love it for her. The media personality who wears many hats, including being a wife, mom, DJ, reality TV star, and businesswoman, added another business venture to her impressive list.

DJ Zinhle to launch supplements for women in August

Mzansi needs to take a leaf from DJ Zinhle's book. The star has been booked, busy and investing in her business. DJ Zinhle, real name Zinhle Jiyane Mahosana, has dominated the entertainment and business industries over the past few years.

Taking to social media recently, the founder of Era By DJ Zinhle announced another business venture. The Umlilo hitmaker revealed that she will launch supplements for women in August. Part of the post read:

"Ladies, get ready to shine from the inside out with our newest Launch, Balance & Burn! 🎉✨ Packed with skin-loving ingredients for that perfect glow and a boost of energy to keep you on the move, this is your go-to for feeling fabulous every day. Launching this August, don't miss out on the secret to glowing skin and unstoppable energy! 💖💥"

Mzansi can't wait to try DJ Zinhle's supplements

Social media users are counting down the days until their favourite star's supplements launch. Many vowed to try them out as soon as they hit the shelves.

@latsy_onglo said:

"You make everything look glamorous 🔥❤️"

@misspru_dj wrote:

"I need about 5! 🔥"

@onkarabile_mnanzane said:

"Korr nna when I grow up,I wanna be like you shem❤️😂@djzinhle ,whenever you get a chance you build and trust me it works...you're inspiring 🙌❤️"

@thobeka_moki added:

"🥵Standing on business😮‍💨 as always bestie😍"

@beawtyspot commented:

"🔥🔥🔥We ready to burn baby fat… I’m convinced 😍😍😍😍"

@kimora_mkhize wrote:

"You’re in your bag mama 💰 love it for you congratulations ❤️"

DJ Zinhle drops trailer for Season 4 of reality show

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that fans are excited after watching the trailer for DJ Zinhle's reality TV show, DJ Zinhle: Bossing Up, and can't wait to see their bestie make big girl moves.

Our fave, DJ Zinhle, has been making some boss moves lately, and we'll finally get to see how they all came about.

