DJ Zinhle has officially dropped the trailer for the new season of her reality show, DJ Zinhle: Bossing Up

The DJ will give fans a closer look into her life as a mother, wife and successful businesswoman

While fans couldn't wait to watch Zinhle "boss up", others feel that the show lacks spice

Fans are excited after watching the trailer for DJ Zinhle's reality TV show, DJ Zinhle: Bossing Up, and can't wait to see their bestie make big girl moves.

DJ Zinhle shares trailer for reality show

Our fave, DJ Zinhle, has been making some boss moves lately, and we'll finally get to see how they all came about.

BET Africa has officially released the trailer for the fourth season of Zinhle's reality TV show, DJ Zinhle: Bossing Up, previously DJ Zinhle: The Unexpected.

The trailer showed sweet moments between her kids, Asante and Kairo, as well as the planning for her highly-anticipated event, the Zeenation Fest, taking place on 9 August 2024.

Not only that, but the mother of two also gave fans a peep into the planning of her hubby, Murdah Bongz's surprise birthday party and how she pulled off getting him a car:

Mzansi reacts to DJ Zinhle's show

Fans can't wait to watch their bestie boss up in the new season:

Nwabi_0913 said:

"The only time and reason I pay for DSTV. Love this lady."

VuyoFanta was stoked:

"Super excited for this one!"

mems125 wrote:

"My favourite show is back!"

South African actress, Winnie Ntshaba, posted:

"Love this show!"

Meanwhile, it appears some netizens have grown tired of DJ Zinhle's drama-free life, saying her show was unentertaining:

NTHABEETee said:

"Hard-working woman but honestly not reality material."

grapevine_za asked:

"Do people watch this show?"

DJMaverickZA threw shade at Zinhle:

"I haven't watched even the first season. This lady is naturally boring."

ntokoh_22 wrote:

"The problem is you don't love drama; why aren't they spicing up the show? Script something, please."

DJ Zinhle and Murdah Bongz share sweet moment

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to DJ Zinhle's cute video with her husband, Murdah Bongz.

The lovers were declared "couple goals" by fans who can't get enough of their sweet romance.

