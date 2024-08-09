Blaq Diamond created a song in memory of the late stars Malome Vector and Lizwi Wokuqala

Their emotionally charged song is titled Again , and they recently hit a milestone of one million views

The award-winning duo expressed gratitude to their supporters for listening and streaming the song

Popular Afro-pop duo, Blaq Diamond's tribute song to Malome Vector and Lizwi Wokuqala, has already touched one million people since its release.

Blaq Diamond's song 'Again' dedicated to Malome Vector recently hit 1 Million Views. Image: @blaq_diamond, @malome_vector

Source: Instagram

Blaq Diamond remember Malome Vector

The award-winning KwaZulu-Natal-born duo Blaq Diamond, consisting of Ndumiso Mdleteshe and Sphelele Dunywa, penned an emotional song dedicated to the late Malome Vector and Lizwi Wokuqala.

The song Again paid tribute to the late artists as well as music director Musa Damos Nkodo, who lost his life in a car accident which took place in the Free State on Wednesday, 24 July 2024.

One person to survive was Puleng Phoofolo, who suffered minor injuries and is recovering in hospital. Shock ensued when unconfirmed reports suggested that Ntate Stunna and Wave Rhyder were also involved; however, their respective teams debunked them.

Again reaches 1 million views

Following the release of the song, the stars celebrated it, hitting 1 million views and expressing gratitude to their supporters.

“Until we meet again. Thank you for 1 million views.”

The song is also accompanied by a music video, which they received rave reviews for.

Mzansi lauds Blaq Diamond

This is what people had to say.

luu_sia said:

"Blaq Diamond is not only musicians, but they also care for other people."

doh3fed shared:

"Condolences to the family."

milezy,music shared:

"Wow, this is nice guys, may his soul rest in peace."

mariah_m1126' added:

"This song really touched me. Well done Blaq Diamond."

bathabile.amantla lauded:

"You guys are the best. God bless you. May their soul rest in peace."

Lizwi Wokuqala's family pleads with government and public for financial aid

In a previous report from Briefly News, Lizwi Wokuqala's family requested for financial assistance from the government and the public for his burial.

According to ZiMoja, the singer's family at the time had no financial means to give Lizwi a dignified funeral as they had fallen on hard times.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News