With the hype of Durban July, the biggest event of the year in Mzansi is underway, celebs and influencers have united to raise awareness on the red carpet

Kwenzo Ngcobo, Dillion Windgovel, Shudufhadzo Musida and other influencers raised HIV/AIDS awareness at Durban July with their customised garments made by designer Mzukisi of Imprint

Speaking exclusively to Briefly News regarding this awareness, Kwenzo Ngcobo shared what motivated him to join the campaign

Celebs have united to raise HIV/AIDS awareness. Image: @kwenzo_pholoba/@puffydillon/@shudufhadzomusida

Some of Mzansi's favourite celebrities and influencers took charge and raised awareness at Durban July, on Saturday, 7 July 2024.

Kwenzo, Shudu and Dillon unite to raise HIV/AIDS awareness at Durban July

With the hype of one of South Africa's biggest events, Durban July, Actors Kwenzo Ngcobo and Dillon Windgovel and former Miss SA Shudufhadzo Musida looked heavenly stunning in their customised garments on the red carpet.

Joining other influencers, the stars were part of a campaign, #ForeverWena, which was to raise awareness about HIV/AIDS. They were dressed in outfits that relayed a message regarding the virus that has affected many families in South Africa and across the globe.

The outfits were designed by Mzansi's fashion designer Mzukisi of Imprint ZA. Each garment had its own messages imprinted on them. The celebrities shined on the red carpet with their unique outfits.

Here are some of the pictures of how their dresses and suits looked like:

Speaking exclusively to Briefly News regarding this awareness, Kwenzo Ngcobo shared what motivated him to join the campaign.

He said:

"We have seen the powerful message our younger brothers and sisters on university campuses, including UKZN, who made a bold statement that “I am CHOOSING ME”. I stand with them and many other voices on #ForeverWena and believe that I can use my influence to engage our youth on these conversations. You are our future and ensuring that you and everyone in SA (and beyond) are equipped with knowledge and tools to address the high prevalence of HIV in KZN, and across SA."

He further shared what message he hopes to convey to his fans and the public through his participation in this campaign at Durban July 2024:

"Protect wena to protect yena!​ It is important to have THAT conversation – whether you are a single man or woman in a relationship, situationship, or in the “hey stranger” season –get tested and knowing your status. We need to be well informed of our choices in leading healthy sexual lifestyles and the HIV preventative methods available. We need to dispel myths and debunk inaccurate misinformation on HIV and AIDS, and the first step is having non-judgmental and honest conversations."

The Blood and Water actor Dillon Windvogel also told Briefly News how the #ForeverWena campaign can impact and educate the younger generation about HIV and AIDS.

He said:

"#ForeverWena took SA by storm! The movement has various avenues where my peers and every South African can access credible information to be well equipped and make informed choices. Knowing your status and having crucial conversations with accurate information empowers us all for stand for a healthier future."

