A group of South African men gathered to celebrate their friend who is expecting his first child

The squad made things fun by dressing the soon-to-be dad in a girly outfit to show off the gender of the baby

Social media user users were amused by the rare and beautiful gesture, which they discussed in the comments section

A thoughtful group of men gathered to celebrate their friend, Rabe, who is expecting his first child. The excited father-to-be was dressed in a fairy costume and amused Mzansi.

A group of men threw a new dad a fun baby shower. Image: @thomphomakwarela

Source: TikTok

The squad brought baby essentials to help out with the little one's first days after birth.

Mzansi gents throw soon-to-be father a fun baby shower

A group of friends were ecstatic to celebrate their friend who would soon expect his first child. The South African gents threw him a fun baby shower that they shared on TikTok.

The rare event amused Mzansi social media users as the man of the hour dressed in a fairy outfit to show off the gender of his unborn child. The squad was excited for their friend and filmed a TikTok video with the caption:

"Today, we gathered as friends to celebrate the soon-to-be dad, Rabe! 🎉 It was a beautiful day filled with love, laughter, and so much joy. The food was amazing, the music was on point, and the company was even better! 🥳🍽️🎶 Rabe, you're about to step into the incredible journey of fatherhood, and we know you'll be an amazing dad. We're all excited to see you embrace this new chapter. Here's to many more celebrations and beautiful moments ahead!"

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to father thrown baby shower by friends

South African social media users were amused by the clip posted by Thompho Makwarela, one of the friends who threw the fun baby shower for Rabe. The viral clip received a thread of over 5K comments that read as follows:

@mpumi ❤

Responsible fathers and husbands including boyfriends may their pockets never be empty in Jesus name

@Gladycutecakesbyglads pointed out that:

"You will find out that they bought same size."

@Grace_nails was floored:

"Not the father wearing a tutu skirt, I love it."

@Luce_tte85 was amused by the special occasion:

"I found myself happy and laughing."

Sweet lady throws mini baby shower for woman hiding pregnancy

Briefly News also reported that a Mzansi lady has been doing her best to hide her pregnancy at work. The pregnant woman, Vuyiswa Msuthu, got caught in her silly act by a clever mate.

Her genius spy colleague threw her a cute baby shower at work.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News