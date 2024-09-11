A young woman showed Mzansi how she would never put up with disrespect in a relationship, even after lobola had been paid

After an argument with her husband where he raised his voice at her, she let the lobola cattle loose and reimbursed him

Women cheered her on as they, too, would not endure any toxic behaviour from a man

A woman made waves on Instagram after she showed women how to remain secure enough to walk away from a toxic marriage at any time.

Mzansi women cheered a lady who returned her lobola cows after an argument with her man. Image: @threadszimandsturff

After her husband disrespected her, she collected his lobola cattle and returned it to him as a sign of divorce.

SA reacts to woman returning cows after husband yells at her

There is a new generation of women who refuse to be belittled in their relationships the same way their mothers were during the peak of patriarchy. The rise of feminism and women empowerment have helped women secure a stable life for themselves to the point where a man is a want and never a need.

The ladies work hard to attain their own success so that they are strong enough to bounce back from whatever hurdles they are defeated by in a toxic relationship. A lady made waves on Instagram and excited many women when a clip of her returning her lobola cows back to his husband’s family after an argument circulated.

The woman might have been fooling around and helping the cattle stretch by taking it for a walk in the rural area. An Instagram page posted the video with the caption:

“Me returning his cows after he shouted at me.”

Mzansi reacts to woman returning lobola cows

Women on social media cheered the lady on for not putting up with nonsense and commented:

@nunukakhanye shared what they would do:

"The problem is any little inconvenience I will be sending the cows back and when I'm fine we get back together they have to come back."

@callmecupcakee announced:

"I won't return them I'll sell them and take the money."

@paida_cc advised her to:

"Keep one just in case."

@0markpishon shared that:

"First I will never pay dowry for what now."

@l3y_0m amde it clear that:

"We don't tolerate nonsense."

