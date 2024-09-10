A South African student could not bear the pain of wearing tight shoes to school and went on TikTok to look for some hacks

She was advised to place her shoes in the freezer, which she did, but she missed some crucial steps, which caused her significant anxiety during the reveal

Social media users roasted her findings, and some tried to help her reverse and clean up the mess

A Mzansi student loathed the idea of wearing her new tight school shoes and went on TikTok to find hacks to help her break into them.

Mzansi roasted a student for her failed TikTok hack. Image: @bubbles9961

Source: TikTok

,Social media users tried their best to help her reverse the messy effect before her mother came home.

A student was disappointed by popular hack to break into tight shoes

Wearing tight or small shoes is uncomfortable for anyone, especially for those who have to be in them for eight hours, working, studying, or for the purpose of tying up an outfit. A student did not like the idea of hurting her feet by wearing a new pair of shoes to school.

School shoes are known to be stiff and tight before being broken into, and the young lady was not prepared to walk around the house trying to loosen them, so she hopped on TikTok to find a cool hack.

She was told to fill the shoes with water, place them in a zip bag and pop them in the freezer for 22 hours, which she did. She got a little excited, took the shoes out after 11 hours, and freaked out when she saw ice taking up the front parts of her shoes. She cried:

"I'm never listening to TikTok ever again."

She took them out and started to panic about her mistake. The young girl shared the clip on her TikTok with the caption:

“My mom is coming home, and I have no explanation for this.”

Watch the video below:

Mzansi roasts student trying to break into school shoes

Social media users roasted the young lady and tried their best to reverse the messy situation before her mom returned home:

@Dumisani Dladla shared a cool joke:

"Talk about having cold feet."

@Zozo came up with a solution:

"If shoes are small u return them and get your size!"

@The8thGod corrected the young lady:

"You didn't follow instructions, we said 22 hours."

