A lady serving up some ice cream at a Steers didn't know what to do with herself after being part of an ice cream challenge

Youngsters across the country have been taking part in the viral trend with tons of videos posted under the hashtag of the same name

South Africans were entertained by the clip, and others shared their love for the type of energy found in Mzansi

A cashier at Steers was shocked after some youngsters took part in an ice cream challenge, making Mzansi laugh. Images: celeworld8/ Instagram, Morsa Images

Source: Getty Images

A cashier at a Steers stood in disbelief when some youngsters partook in a popular ice cream challenge. The lady offered the ice cream cone to two young ladies, but instead of taking it, they scooped up some of the ice cream with their hands. The cashier gives out a hearty "haibo" and stands in disbelief. South Africans loved her reaction, and the cashier giggled afterwards.

A popular trend

Instagram user celeworld8 shared the clip with a caption that read:

"She just holds it out for them to take more 😂😂😂"

The account that shared the clip loves posting hilarious videos of what's happening in the country. One of the top videos on the channel shows a compilation of the funniest moments in the South African parliament. Other clips show hilarious moments in day-to-day South African society.

See the clip below:

A trend goes viral

When typing in "Ice cream challenge" on TikTok, tons of videos similar to the one shared above pop up. The videos rack up tens of thousands of likes, and some have gone viral with millions of views. In some videos, some cashiers have gotten used to the trend and refuse to hand the ice cream cone the usual way. Other cashiers aren't as happy and have a sense of defeat.

Many kids partake in the ice cream challenge. Image: andresr

Source: Getty Images

Even though some fast food places frown upon the act, the clip above shows that it can be somewhat wholesome.

South Africans adored the clip and shared their thoughts about it.

Read the comments below:

musathandoe said:

"I'm fighting the urge to do this 😭"

juanitakoen mentioned:

'She’s looking around like “do y’all see this?” 😂😂😂'

ofentse_sehunoe commented:

"Now, let's go to Haagen Dasz and see the reaction🙂"

nadie9ice shared:

"Nothing can ever be boring in my country 😂😂"

antoinettegeyer87 posted:

"Don't believe it. Ice cream machine is working so this must be staged 😂"

mr_nob0dy_____ said:

"She's like 😢 All this hard work for this."

onenut_thund3r mentioned:

"Hard to keep a straight face doing this."

the_barefoot_beast commented:

"You can't disrespect a soft swirl like that😂"

More entertaining stories from Briefly News

Briefly News previously reported that a UK lady living in Cape Town called out taxi drivers because of how they were like on the roads. It sparked a conversation about the industry.

previously reported that a UK lady living in Cape Town called out taxi drivers because of how they were like on the roads. It sparked a conversation about the industry. A content creator posted a pair of shoes that appeared in different colours depending on who was looking at them. People online had a field day with the trend.

An Australian man had South Africans howling after he attempted to speak Afrikaans. People loved his effort but found it hilarious.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News