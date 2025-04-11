Content creator @pasmagic4 posted a video showing a pair of shoes that appear in different colours to different people

The optical illusion is similar to the viral dress debate from years ago, with some seeing pink and white while others see green and grey

Social media users flooded the comments section sharing what colours they see, with many amazed at how their perception differs from others

One gent shared a clip of a shoes, asking people what colour they saw.

A video of shoes that seem to be different colours to different viewers has sparked a heated online debate. Content creator @pasmagic4, from California, known for posting optical illusions and personal content on his YouTube page, shared the mind-bending clip. The video that was shared seven weeks ago has left people questioning their colour perception.

In the video, the gentleman shows a picture of a shoe and asks viewers:

"Is this shoe pink and white or green and grey? Many people see one or the other, so let me know in the comments which one you see and follow for more illusions."

This isn't the first time colour perception has divided the internet. A few years ago, a dress went viral when people couldn't agree if it was blue and black or white and gold. This shoe debate is bringing back similar arguments as viewers report seeing completely different colours when looking at the exact same image.

Watch the Facebook reel below.

Why we see colours differently

The way we perceive colours depends on several factors. We see colours based on reflected light, which means the quality and type of lighting have a huge effect on what we see.

Objects in dim lighting will appear darker, while brightly lit objects show more saturated colours. Yellowish light sources reflect warmer tones like reds and oranges, while bluish light sources reflect cooler tones like blues and greens.

Our brains also interpret colours differently based on our experiences, physical factors, or what we expect to see. If we think an object is in shadows, our brain automatically adjusts to perceive a darker shade.

Contrast also plays a big role in how we see colours. A colour can look completely different depending on what surrounds it. This explains why some people might see the shoes as pink and white while others insist they're green and grey. It's all about context and individual perception.

One US gent shared a clip asking people what colour they could see when looking at one shoe.

Social media reactions

The comment section quickly filled with people sharing what colours they saw, with many amazed at how different their perceptions were:

@Monica Vardy wrote:

"I see all 4 colours at once. The main part looks pink but with parts that look green around the stitching, and the tongue looks green and the wave line is white through to grey... It's lighting that's making it look different, just like the dress."

@Fehér Bolyk László commented:

"White and neon turquoise. But it would look different without the wide teal frame."

@Linda Singley Boone shared her experience:

"To me, it looks pink and white. The shoe is pink with a white stripe, but the toe part looks grey. I'm also color blind, so I could be wrong about that."

@Robert Potter saw something different:

"I see green, but also, grey with a pink hue."

@Victoria Walker compared it to another viral sensation:

"It's the dress all over again."

@Karen Ringue noticed something strange:

"It's pink and white. But previously it was green(mint) and grey. Weird how it changed."

