A TikTok creator with the username @klaraappelgryn posted a selfie asking South Africans to share their most bizarre and shocking experiences in the country

Her post quickly went viral, gathering over 4,000 comments from people eager to share stories ranging from scary to absolutely hilarious

South Africans showed their famous dark sense of humour, turning even frightening situations like hijackings and muggings into amusing tales that had everyone laughing

One woman shared a clip asking netizens to give their most diabolical experiences in SA. Images: @klaraappelgryn

Source: TikTok

A Cape Town woman's simple request for South Africans to share their most "diabolical" experiences has gone viral, with thousands rushing to tell their wildest and most unbelievable stories. TikTok creator @klaraappelgryn, who usually posts beauty videos, took a selfie in front of her mirror. She shared the shot on the 15th of April with the caption:

"I am bored. Tell me about your most diabolical South African experience. I'm not talking 'I saw someone barefoot at the mall', I'm talking UNHINGED."

The post struck a chord with South Africans, who flooded the comments section with thousands of stories about bizarre, frightening and oddly hilarious encounters that could only happen in Mzansi. What made many of these stories special was how typically South African they were, because even the scariest situations somehow ended with a funny twist.

This flood of responses shows South Africa's unique ability to find humour in almost any situation. Even crime stories, which would be purely traumatic in many countries, somehow ended with unexpected moments of kindness, confusion, or absurdity that left readers laughing.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Many shared experiences of dangerous situations that took surprising turns, showing how South Africans cope with stress through humour and how even criminals sometimes act in ways that leave victims completely confused.

View the TikTok post below.

SA's unique reactions

South Africans are known worldwide for their ability to find light in dark situations. This dark sense of humour has become almost like a 13th official language that unites people across the country's diverse cultures.

The ability to laugh at hardship isn't just about being funny, it's a way people cope with stress and find common ground. Whether it's jokes about loadshedding, crime, or politics, South Africans have mastered the art of turning painful experiences into stories that help them process and move forward.

This skill became especially important during tough times, when South Africans create countless memes and jokes to help each other get through the uncertainty and fear.

One woman shared a clip showing what SA had to say when she asked for their unhinged experiences. Images: @klaraappelgryn

Source: TikTok

What Mzansi shared

The comment section under @klaraappelgryn's post became a goldmine of uniquely South African experiences, with each story more bizarre than the last:

@Jengnan shared a terrifying yet strangely touching story:

"My family was hijacked and kidnapped! When they threw us out into a cold, dark area, one of the guys ran back to our car to get my daughter's shoes and put them on for her because there were thorns everywhere."

@nonó recalled:

"My dad and I stopped on the side of the road for a minute, and this lady (with her kid in the back) slightly bumped us. He chased her back home, just to hop out of the car and tell her 'voetsek'."

@Naomi had everyone laughing with:

"A beggar came to my car window asking for money, and when I told him I don't have anything, he said 'agh shame you must work harder'😭😭😭"

@Urshie 🍉 shared the perfect example of SA's confusing criminal encounters:

"I got mugged and the guy who mugged me walked me to my taxi afterwards and said: 'This area isn't safe' 😭😭😭"

@Mrs_Molise recalled a classic taxi moment:

"Not diabolical, but after I was done with my driving lesson, I stopped a taxi to go home. The taxi driver told me to get into the driver's seat and drive to see if I was learning anything😭🤣"

@Alex!! 🇵🇸🇿🇦 shared:

"People broke into our house and gave my mom a lecture because there wasn't a man to protect us from dangerous men like them 😭😭"

@Luyanda Bhembe revealed:

"I once got robbed by my uncle at MTN rank in Johannesburg. He denies it till this day 😔"

More stories that have SA talking

A South African father had social media users cracking up after making his toddler daughter sign a contract.

A Cape Town couple's simple Home Affairs wedding followed by a small family celebration has Mzansi applauding their smart decision.

Briefly News also reported on a Jozi man living in Japan who has left viewers in stitches with his brilliant blend of South African slang and Japanese.

Source: Briefly News