A Cape Town couple shared a video of their beautiful yet simple wedding at Home Affairs, followed by a small celebration with close family and friends

The clip showed the bride in a white dress with a shawl and the groom in a suit jacket with jeans, looking stylish without the typical wedding extravagance

South Africans flooded the comments section with support, with many sharing their own Home Affairs wedding experiences and why they chose this budget-friendly option

A couple shared a clip of their wedding journey, leaving many relating.

Source: Facebook

A couple has won hearts across South Africa after sharing their simple but meaningful wedding at Home Affairs. Content creators @Ty&Lynn from Cape Town posted a video of their special day in April, showing that a beautiful wedding doesn't need to break the bank.

In the video, the couple is seen arriving in a car before walking into the Department of Home Affairs in Cape Town. The bride looks stunning in a white dress with a shawl around her shoulders, while the groom is smartly dressed in a suit jacket paired with jeans.

They complete the registration process at Home Affairs, making their union official without the fuss of a large wedding venue or reception. After finalising their marriage, the couple headed to a special venue where they celebrated with only their closest family members and friends.

Watch the Facebook clip below.

Why smaller weddings are gaining popularity

More South Africans are choosing simpler weddings like this one instead of going all out with expensive, flashy events. This approach saves not only money but also time and effort in planning.

One of the biggest advantages of a small wedding is the reduced cost. Without the need for a large venue, extensive catering, and decorations for hundreds of guests, couples can use their budget for other things, including starting their married life together on a stronger financial footing.

Smaller weddings are also less stressful to organise. With a smaller guest list, couples can spend quality time with each person who attends. They can invite only those who they truly want to share in their celebration, rather than feeling obligated to include distant relatives or acquaintances they rarely see.

A wedding clip went viral, touching the hearts of all viewers.

Source: Facebook

SA shares their own Home Affairs experiences

The comment section was filled with South Africans sharing their own Home Affairs wedding stories and supporting the couple's choice:

@Nina Lowndes shared:

"My husband and I got married at Cape Town home affairs, and the applause we got walking out the office felt like we were walking out of a massive ceremony, was really amazing... The support we got from random strangers, it was heartwarming 🥰🥰🥰"

@Chad Petersen approved:

"Spend that cash on yourselves, yes!"

@Ntsoaki NG Moloi commented:

"Nice, simple, beautiful and affordable. I love it❤‍🔥❤‍🔥❤‍🔥"

@Jacqeuline Burger related:

"That's exactly how I did it, and still happily married."

@heonique M Anthony confirmed:

"Got married the same way, best decision ever❤️ Congratulations ❤️"

@Lowra Lukanu shared a success story:

"Got married at home affairs almost 21 years ago. Congratulations to the two of you. May God bless your union.❤️❤️❤️"

@Charlene Charl Capsy Welcome added:

"I also got married in court, but planning to renew my vows in church. Congratulations guys ❤️"

