A woman shared a video of herself dumping her wedding ring in a rubbish bin, ending her failed marriage in a dramatic way

Content creator @gogommakoma from Gauteng posted the clip in early April, showing her walk to a dustbin and tossing away the ring along with its box

Social media users had mixed reactions, with some suggesting she should have sold the ring instead, while others were curious about what led to this drastic action

One woman shared a clip showing the perfect way to dump her wedding ring after her husband betrayed her.

A woman decided to throw away her wedding ring after her marriage failed, sharing the moment on social media as rubbish collectors arrived. Content creator @gogommakoma, who posts personal content and advertises beauty products and sangoma services, recorded herself walking to a dustbin and tossing her ring inside.

In the video posted during the first week of April, content creator @gogommakoma from Gauteng can be seen walking towards a dustbin while recording. She has her wedding ring, engagement ring and the jewellery box in hand. When she reaches the bin, she opens the lid and throws everything inside before walking backwards away from it. A few moments later, the rubbish collectors arrive, taking the bin and emptying the contents into the back of their truck.

This shows how material things can lose their value when relationships end painfully. When someone hurts their partner deeply, even precious items like wedding rings can become painful reminders that people prefer to get rid of.

Watch the TikTok clip below.

When enough is enough

Relationship experts often talk about knowing when to walk away. As Lori Deschene, founder of Tiny Buddha, puts it:

"Relationships are like glass. Sometimes it's better to leave them broken than hurt yourself trying to put them back together."

It can be difficult to recognise when a relationship is beyond repair. Some signs include when a partner's actions regularly contradict their words, when you find yourself constantly making excuses for them, or when they turn things around to make their bad behaviour seem like your fault.

For many people, throwing away something valuable like a wedding ring symbolises letting go of the pain and moving forward. It's a physical act that helps with emotional closure.

One lady decided to dump her wedding ring just as rubbish collectors arrived. The act sparked a debate online.

SA reacts to ring toss

The comment section quickly filled with different opinions about her decision:

@Ali boy questioned her choice:

"Why did she wear it in the first place. By the way, it can be replaced. And this isn't a way to go about it.🤔. Be careful, my sister"

@Gogo Mmakoma, the creator, defended her actions:

"We do things differently, and you have no idea what this man did to me. If I shared my story, I'm sure you would understand why I did this."

@itumeleng suggested an alternative:

"😩😩😩I sold mine and got cash😅😅😅"

@sereto ke Hlabirwa asked:

"Why are you throwing it away?"

@Gogo Mmakoma clarified:

"It's a divorce ring."

@oletu7 offered advice:

"Give him back or give it to the one he is currently with."

@JT Ndlovu exclaimed:

"Hayiboooo just sell it."

