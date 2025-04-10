A gent decided to playfully roast his wife online by showing how she looks on social media compared to reality

The couple share a TikTok account and makes tons of content about their life and what they get up to

People across the internet had a good laugh at the side-by-side comparison and talked about online life vs the real world

A gent showed how his wife looked on social media vs reality and the internet was left amused. Images: scottz_thee_brand

A married man decided to roast his wife by showing the world how she looks on social media compared to how she looks in real life. The gent showed a picture of her on another phone and then panted to her eating some food on the floor.

Things aren't always as they seem

TikTokkers scottz_thee_brand shared the clip on their joint TikTok account. The pair has tons of content together, including impressive high-resolution photoshoots. The clip the gent shared shows his wife with a ton of makeup, filters, and a lovely outfit. It then pans to her eating her food with her hands and wearing a bonnet.

See the video below:

A content-creating couple

The rest of the clips on their account are similar to the one shown above. The pair has amassed a massive following, with over half a million followers and over 17 million likes. Almost all of their content includes her and her man. Most of the content they post revolves around silly and sweet scenarios about their relationship.

The couple's content revolves around silly pranks and experiences. Images: scottz_thee_brand

The couple are quite consistent with their content and even shares some laborious activities. Most of the content they shoot, however, is in their cosy apartment. Their following has allowed them to start advertising goods and services. Another tab on their page shows them offering a helping hand to those in need.

People across the internet are massive fans of the couple and loved the sobering effect of the clip they shared.

See the comments below:

Zillah_Ke said:

"The one on social media is ours and the one at home is yours 😂"

Anyango 2 mentioned:

"I love her confidence 🥰"

Ehsi❤️💍🍓🥰 commented

"I want to laugh but I’m crying my brother slapped me because I was looking for my charger 🔌 In his wallet 😁"

WillyGoldhairline 🧑‍🦳🎀✅💯 shared:

"The real definition of what I order vs what I got 😹"

Phely🌼❤️ posted:

"What a confident booster 😆🤣"

Fay Bailey's♒😻❣️ said:

"🤣 Social media is very fake😂"

Candy Gal💗💞💗(2009 😍😍😍) mentioned:

"The wife at home is from Temu 😂"

