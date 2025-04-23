South Africans were shocked after a woman in Mzansi showcased what she bought with just R30

In the TikTok video, the lady who is based in Cape Town shared her thoughts on each item after taking a bite

People reacted to the clip as they headed to the comments section, expressing their opinions

A woman from Table View, Cape Town, has captured the attention of South Africans after sharing a video revealing what she could afford with just R30 at Shoprite.

A lady unveiled how many items she managed to purchase with just R30 at Shoprite.

Source: TikTok

Cape Town woman shows off R30 Shoprite haul

The short clip, which was posted under the TikTok handle @veronica_be_the1, has since gone viral, showcasing the growing concern over food affordability in South Africa and how far a small budget can (or can’t) go.

In the video, @veronica_be_the1 is seen entering the store with only R30 in hand and documents her shopping journey. She picks out a few budget-friendly items, such as cheese, which was R3.49, a chicken smoked sausage for R5.25, and a roll for R2. She also bought a red jelly custard for R6,99, a bottle of water for R6,99 and last but not least, an Easter egg for R3,99.

@veronica_be_the later sampled them one by one, giving her honest opinions on each item. From snacks to ready-made meals, her reactions were both humorous and relatable for many viewers navigating tough economic times.

"This is a lovely buy for R29,99. Hummm yummy," the woman said in the video.

The video struck a chord with many South Africans, who took to the comments section to share their own experiences and frustrations.

The clip has reignited conversations around the cost of living, particularly for students and young adults trying to make ends meet. Some netizens challenged others to try the same experiment at different stores to compare prices and value.

Watch the video below:

SA weighs in on viral R30 Shoprite haul

The online community reacted as they flocked to the comments section to express their thoughts on the R30 Shoprite haul and the rising cost of living in South Africa.

Unathi M said:

"Tannie even got a dessert. I think I’m the problem financially."

1000k knives wrote:

"Shoprite is great. I bought an entire Sunday meal for one person for under R50. Can't remember the exact price. It had everything."

Nqobile Ngubane shared:

"This is the type of content I need to stay within my savings plan, keep them coming, Tannie."

Eric expressed:

"I’m convinced your R30 is not the same as our R30s."

Philasande_piction replied:

"Shoprite that went to private school."

Lungani Cele commented:

"3-course meal for R30, I don't know how they spend money."

A woman showed off just how many items she got for just R30 at Shoprite. Image: @veronica_be_the1

Source: TikTok

Source: Briefly News