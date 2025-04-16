A gent wowed South Africans after showing off how he spends his R30,000 budget per month, which includes rent and other expenses

The man showed off the book where he wrote down the different things he had to pay for, and a section dedicated to his "wants"

People across the country asked him many questions about spending money and how he kept his costs low

A young graduate shared how he spent his R30,000 with South Africans who wanted to know more about his spending habits. The gent spends 50% of his salary on needs, which includes money for rent, food, insurance, education, transport and utility fees.

Budgeting wisely

TikTokker cranky_angelo shared how he follows the 50/30/20 rule when it comes to spending his money. He spends 30% of his salary on wants and 20% of it on his savings. His rent is the most costly expense, and he puts aside R7,000 for it. His wants include subscriptions, takeouts, dining out, gifts and travel. He spends a total of R9,000 on his wants.

Better safe than sorry

In the two-minute video he shared, he emphasised the importance of the budget. R6,000 was put aside for his debt payments, savings and investments. Out of all his expenses, the second thing he spent so much on was travelling. He put aside R3,050 a month to have a good time.

Outside of budgeting, the man shared a clip of himself kneeling in front of his cap and gown and praying. His most viewed video is of him wearing said cap and gown and graduating.

Read the comments and his responses below:

Bongiwe Ndhlovu🎀🩰 asked:

"Food ya 1500😹😹 Where hle?"

cranky_angelo responded by saying:

"I live alone doll 😂 So I’m cooking for one person. R1500 is more than enough for me. I also do meal preps which also helps me in saving some groceries."

Dieketseng Sithole mentioned:

"I want food for R1500. Plug me 😭"

cranky_angelo responded with:

"If you live alone like me, R1500 should be enough for groceries. Meal preps also helps in saving some groceries."

MbaliMndebele🇿🇦 commented:

"I was shocked with the 7k rent then I saw your location is CPT😫"

Nonku's Sweet Creations said:

"Doing your budget and sticking to it is the best thing you can ever do for yourself 🤞🤞 Write it down and cross out each item as you pay it."

Gomow0712 mentioned:

"Thank you for the tips, now I know how am going to do my budget ❤️🥰"

