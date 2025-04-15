A young South African man from Cape Town wowed Mzansi when he went grocery shopping with only R30 in his pocket

The Capetonian pinched his pennies and managed to get the items he needed to satisfy his hunger

Social media users shared their opposing views on the chap’s choices as he had a fixed amount to spend

With the high cost of living making it hard for people to feed their guilty pleasures, one chap reminded South Africans about the importance of staying within a budget.

A man from Cape Town showed Mzansi what he got for R30 at Shoprite. Image: @nathanreidugc

Source: TikTok

The young chap shared with the internet how he avoided overspending during a trip to Shoprite.

Man goes shopping with R30 at Shoprite

A young South African man and content creator, Nathan Reid, shared how he stayed within his R30 budget. Reid was working from home when he decided to spoil himself by arranging an exciting trip to Shoprite to buy lunch.

The youngster had a goal of buying something to eat, a drink, and a snack, all for R30. Reid went straight to the drinks and settled for a 1.5-litre sparkling water bottle valued at R15, which Mzansi did not approve of.

The youngster said:

“I think I should have left this natural sparkling water because I think this is throwing me out of budget but I think I'm getting more for my value, so I don't think this is the issue really, because the juice is not going to quench my thirst.”

With R15 left to spend, Reid searched for a budget-friendly snack for a while before he settled on R5 crackers and a R5 panini roll. The youngster had a R5 change that he wanted to spend it before leaving the shop.

He then swapped the R5 crackers for R10 mini cheddars and brought his total to R29, 97:

“I just checked out and today was a huge success. I managed to get everything for R30 on the dot. I got a snack something to eat and something to drink for R30.”

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA unimpressed with man’s R30 shopping

Social media users were not pleased with how the chap spent his money and said:

Mzansi was unimpressed by how one chap pinched his pennies. Image: @nathanreidugc

Source: TikTok

@TEACHER MBALENHLE ❤️commented:

“Spending half of your budget on water is diabolical!”

@Ngokoana Hazel shared:

“The problem was him taking R15 water.”

@T@y🖤 suggested:

“You can take a smaller water bottle.”

@TV&MOVIE|LIVE was not pleased:

“You can't shop, my friend.”

@VuyelwaMb pointed out:

“You could have gotten yourself a sausage roll (R10), smaller sparkling water (R9) then a snack with the change.”

@Olive said:

“Please give me R30 and watch me make a great meal.”

3 More grocery-related stories by Briefly News

South Africans were divided after one chap surprised his grandmother with massive groceries and posted pictures on Facebook.

Mzansi people got emotional after seeing a food catalogue from a decade ago and were stunned by the super low prices.

One woman went viral on TikTok after she shared her R900 grocery haul and stunned many people with the amount of items she bought.

Source: Briefly News