Kaizer Chiefs are closing in on signing a striker from Pyramids FC, with the player's contract nearing its final year, prompting the Egyptian club to cash in

The asking price has reportedly dropped to around R12 million, making the deal more financially feasible for Amakhosi

Chiefs are also monitoring Belgian forward Josh Eppiah as they prepare for a squad rebuild ahead of the upcoming Betway Premiership season

Kaizer Chiefs could finally land their long-term striking target, Fiston Mayele, with Pyramids FC reportedly lowering their asking price. The Betway Premiership giants are weighing up a move for the Congolese forward after his valuation dropped significantly.

Kaizer Chiefs’ pursuit of Fiston Mayele is back on as Pyramids FC slash their asking price. Image: @Pyramids FC

Source: Twitter

Mayele’s market value drops to R12 million

The Egyptian outfit is said to be keen on cashing in before Mayele enters the final year of his contract. According to SoccerLaduma, Pyramids FC are willing to accept a fee in the region of R12 million, down from the previous R15 million valuation.

"Chiefs have a great chance of signing Mayele this time around . It is believed that with his contract expiring in a year, the club wants to make some cash before he leaves on a free."

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The report claimed

This new price range puts the Democratic Republic of Congo international well within Kaizer Chiefs’ budget. Sources close to Naturena suggest the club had previously tabled an offer of around R14 million – indicating they’re financially capable of sealing the deal.

New striker options also explored

While Mayele remains a priority, Chiefs are reportedly monitoring Belgian striker Josh Eppiah, who is currently a free agent after leaving Westerlo. The 26-year-old has experience in England with Leicester City’s development side and could arrive as a value alternative or reinforcement. The pursuit of a proven striker is part of Amakhosi’s broader rebuild as they look to sharpen their attacking edge ahead of the new Betway Premiership campaign.

Chiefs face Orlando Pirates in Nedbank Cup Final

Off the pitch, optimism is building as Kaizer Chiefs prepare for their Nedbank Cup final showdown against Orlando Pirates. Historically, Chiefs have had the upper hand in this fixture, winning six of their eight previous finals against their Soweto rivals. With silverware on the line and a striker like Mayele potentially on the horizon, Amakhosi fans have every reason to believe the tide may be turning.

Is Mayele worth R12 million?

The question remains – is Fiston Mayele a R12 million player? For Chiefs, the deal represents good business: a prolific, top-tier forward in his prime, available at a reduced fee with sell-on potential.

Fiston Mayele edges closer to a Kaizer Chiefs move as his price tag drops. Image: @Pyramids FC

Source: Twitter

Orlando Pirates eye Marumo Gallants’ Masindi Nemtajela

Briefly News previously reported that Orlando Pirates are targeting Marumo Gallants midfielder Masindi Nemtajela as a potential long-term replacement for Miguel Timm, with comparisons being drawn to club legend Andile Jali.

The 24-year-old has impressed in the PSL and could bolster the Pirates’ midfield depth as they prepare for squad changes. Meanwhile, coach Jose Riveiro remains focused on winning the Nedbank Cup, playing down personal accolades, as the Buccaneers eye a possible showdown with rivals Kaizer Chiefs.

Source: Briefly News