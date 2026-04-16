News of South Africa investing in lab-grown meat sparked mixed reactions, with curiosity and concern dominating discussions

While scientists highlight sustainability and food security benefits, many people remain unsure about consuming lab-grown products

The development positioned South Africa among countries exploring alternative food production methods for the future

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The future of food might not come from farms, but from labs, and not everyone is ready for that shift.

The picture showed meat being prepared in the lab. Image: Freepik

Source: UGC

A video by @coolstorybru on 15 April 2026 got South Africans talking after highlighting government investment in lab-grown meat. The reaction online was immediate, with curiosity, confusion, and concern all playing out in the comments section. According to CSIR, Immobazyme, a South African start-up, initially partnered with the CSIR after developing a genetically engineered bacterial strain capable of producing fibroblast growth factor 2 (FGF-2). This protein plays a key role in signalling mammalian cells to grow and multiply, making it a crucial component in the production of lab-grown meat. Nick Enslin, Chief Commercial Officer and co-founder of Immobazyme said:

“Companies specialising in cell-cultivated meat take a cell from a cow or a fish or a chicken. They take it to the laboratory and then they make that one cell become many cells and eventually those many cells become a food product."

The investment is largely being driven through institutions like the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), which recently made progress in producing a key growth factor used in cultivating meat from animal cells. The goal is to make production more affordable and reduce reliance on imports, while supporting local biotech innovation.

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Future food innovation divides public opinion

Supporters of the technology argue that lab-grown meat could help address food security issues, reduce environmental impact, and position South Africa as a leader in biotechnology. It uses significantly less land and water than traditional farming, making it appealing from a sustainability perspective.

However, many South Africans remain unconvinced. Digital journalist @coolstorybru sparked debate online as he reported on the issue. Concerns about health, taste, and the idea of lab food dominated online discussions, with some joking they would rather give up meat entirely. As the science continues to develop, one thing is clear, the biggest test won’t just be in the lab, but in whether people are willing to embrace it on their plates.

The visual on the left showed the content creator discussing lab grown meat. Image: @coolstorybru

Source: TikTok

Check out the TikTok video below:

Here’s what Mzansi said

Tk271267 commented:

“When it hits the market, just don’t buy it”

Ozil commented:

“AI meat?”

ChristieLeigh commented:

“It’s more ethical.”

Deadly_shrub commented:

“What’s wrong with the McDonald’s we already have?”

Blackbirdbowler said:

“This is how I became a vegetarian.”

bontlemokhomo wrote:

“We’re losing the plot. 😭”

Oom Jan commented:

“Why must government workers retire at 65 but not leaders?”

ODB commented:

“I’ll just grow my own chickens and rabbits.”

Uyena commented:

“Now I need vegetarian recipes. 😭”

Lee commented:

“I’d stop eating meat.”

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Source: Briefly News